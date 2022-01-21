Voyager 2021 media awards
Lemon poppy seed cupcakes

Makes: 12
Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

These buttery cup cakes will keep for 2-3 days in an airtight container.

Ingredients

150 gButter, softened
¾ cupCaster sugar
1 cupSelf raising flour
½ tspBaking powder
3 largeEggs, beaten
¼ cupGround almonds
1 tspPoppy seeds (Main)
1 TbspMilk, at room temperature
2Lemons, finely grated zest (Main)

Icing

2 cupsIcing sugar
3 TbspLemon juice, strained (Main)
1 sprinklePoppy seeds
1Lemon, rind pared and cut into shreds, blanched (Main)

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 190C. Line with paper muffin or cup cake cases a 12-hole muffin tray.
  2. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and caster sugar until light and creamy. Sift together the flour and baking powder. Turn mixer to low speed, add the eggs then the flour and baking powder, ground almonds, poppy seeds and milk. Mix to just combine. Remove from the mixer and add the lemon zest and fold in.
  3. Spoon the mixture into the cases and smooth the tops with your fingertips. Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until firm to the touch and well browned. Remove from the oven and place each cup cake on a wire rack to cool.
  4. Make the icing, sift the icing sugar into a bowl and mix in enough lemon juice to make a spreadable icing. Spoon a teaspoonful over each cup cake and spread to the edges with a small spatula. Decorate tops with poppy seeds and lemon shreds.

See more of Kathy's simple baking recipes

