Kamala Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for President

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured a majority of the pledged delegates to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, officially making her the party’s presidential nominee and concluding an unprecedented process after the former Democratic standard-bearer dropped out less than two weeks ago.
The more than 4000 convention delegates had until Monday to submit their ballots, but no other candidate qualified to challenge Harris, making her selection all but certain. Still, the formal nomination ascent of the first woman of colour to lead a presidential ticket marks a milestone for a nation long riven by racial and gender issues.
“I am honoured to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States,” Harris said on a call with supporters. “And I will tell you the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders and staff has been pivotal in making this moment possible.”
The announcement was made moments before by Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison, who noted Harris crossed the threshold just a day after online balloting began. The vote is being held open through Monday.
“The fact that we can say today – just one day after we opened voting – that the Vice-President has crossed the majority threshold and will officially be our nominee next week, folks, that is simply outstanding,” Harrison said.