Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and Al Gore: The best presidents the US never had?

4 mins to read
Hillary Clinton, arguably the most qualified person ever to run for president, would have been the USA's first female leader. Photo / Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton, arguably the most qualified person ever to run for president, would have been the USA's first female leader. Photo / Getty Images.

For decades, one of my least favourite disconnects has been between what it takes to be a good presidential candidate and what it takes to be a good president. The Venn diagram for these two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener