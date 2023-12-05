Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

Jonathan Kronstadt: Trump and his followers think he’s funny, when in fact he’s about as funny as cancer

By Jonathan Kronstadt
4 mins to read
Not laughing now: President Barack Obama jokes at Donald Trump’s expense at the 2011 Correspondents’ Dinner. Photo / Getty Images

Not laughing now: President Barack Obama jokes at Donald Trump’s expense at the 2011 Correspondents’ Dinner. Photo / Getty Images

Generally, I’m a huge fan of irony and hopefully, regular readers are also all too aware of my persistent and maniacal search for humour in the mountain of manure that is recent US history. That

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener