A French ex-daycare worker on Thursday was sentenced to 25 years in prison over a baby’s death in her care, after she gave the infant drain cleaner to silence her crying.
Myriam Jaouen, 30, was charged with murder but the court in the southeastern city of Lyon found her guilty of “torture and act of barbarism resulting in death” but with no intention to kill.
There is an “unfathomable” element to the 2022 killing of baby Lisa, said prosecutor Baptiste Godreau as he outlined sentencing demands, adding that Jaouen had acted “perfectly conscious” of what she was doing.
He said that the “heavy” sentencing demand was aimed at “punishing the extreme seriousness of this act, for having taken the life of a defenceless child in a cowardly fashion, to protect society in a lasting way and to protect the interests of the family”.