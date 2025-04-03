- Fifteen medics and humanitarian workers were killed in Gaza, raising concerns of war crimes.
- Volker Turk called for an independent investigation into the March 23 incident involving Israeli forces.
- The UN condemned Israel for blocking aid to Gaza, citing potential collective punishment and starvation.
The death of 15 medics and humanitarian workers in Gaza after shots were fired at their ambulances raises further concerns of “war crimes by the Israeli army,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said today.
Volker Turk told the UN Security Council he was “appalled” by the recent killing of the 15 medical personnel and humanitarian aid workers, which raised “further concerns over the commission of war crimes by the Israeli military”.
He called for an “independent, prompt and thorough investigation” into the March 23 incident that Israeli officials have claimed was an attack on “terrorists”.
The 15 bodies, including eight from the Palestinian Red Crescent and one from the UN, were found near Rafah in what the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) called a “mass grave”.