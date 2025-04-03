Ocha said this week the first team was killed by Israeli forces on March 23, and other emergency and aid teams were struck one after another for several hours as they searched for their missing colleagues.

This is “one of the darkest moments in this conflict that has shaken our shared humanity to its core,” Palestinian Red Crescent Society President Younes Al-Khatib told the UN Security Council today.

“The souls of Mostafa, Ezzedine, Saleh, Riffat, Mohammad Bahloul, Mohammed al-heila, Ashraf and Raed are asking for justice. Can you hear them?” he asked, demanding to know the fate of a 16th team member still missing.

“It’s worth noting, also, that during the communication with the team, the dispatch could hear a conversation in Hebrew between the Israeli forces and the team, meaning some were alive, still alive, when they were under the control of the Israeli forces,” Al-Khatib said.

The Israeli Army has indicated it is investigating the “incident of March 23, 2025,” while claiming its soldiers had fired at “terrorists”.

Turk also condemned Israel for blocking the entry of humanitarian aid for a month and resuming its military operations, saying “the blockade and siege of Gaza,” and the subsequent suffering of civilians, constitutes a form of collective punishment”.

It “may also amount to the use of starvation as a method of war,” he said.

Turk expressed alarm over “inflammatory statements by senior Israeli officials about seizing, dividing, and controlling the territory of the Gaza Strip”.

“All of this raises serious concerns about international crimes being committed and contradicts the fundamental principle of international law regarding acquisition of territory by force,” he said.

