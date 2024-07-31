When she was sworn in as vice president in 2021, she made history three times – as the first woman, the first Asian-American and the first black person in the role.

Trump tells Black journalists that Kamala Harris "is of Indian heritage ... is she Indian or is she Black? ... she became a Black person." Note the audience laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/PAhmgr1yBS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

Trump was asked whether he would tell Republicans to stop using the “DEI” description, which many find offensive.

He asked Rachel Scott, an ABC News reporter, to define “DEI” and, asked whether he thought Harris was a “DEI hire”, he said: “I mean, I really don’t know. Could be, could be. There are some.”

The White House condemned Trump’s comments. Karine Jean Pierre, the press secretary, called them “repulsive” and “insulting”, adding that “no one has any right to tell someone who they are”.

“She is the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris. We have to put some respect on her name, period,” Pierre added.

Trump’s first-ever appearance at the convention triggered controversy before it began, with some senior members quitting the group in protest over the decision to invite him.

During the event, which at times became heated, he claimed he had done more than any other president for the black community since Abraham Lincoln, who abolished slavery.

“I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the black population of this country. I’ve done so much for the black population of this country,” said Trump.

As a student, Harris studied at Howard University, one of the nation’s most famous prominent historically black colleges, located in Washington DC.

As a senator, she was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, and supported legislation aimed at strengthening voting rights and reforming policing.

Trump has been seeking to win support from African-Americans and other minorities, alleging that Democrats take their votes for granted. In 2020, more than 90% of black voters supported Joe Biden.

Earlier this year, a poll that shocked the White House suggested as many as 30% of black voters might support Trump.

But since Biden dropped out of the race to be replaced by Harris, that appears even more unlikely. An Angus Reid Institute survey recently found 67% of black voters planned to back her, with 12% for Trump and 17% undecided.



