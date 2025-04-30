Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump’s first 100 days, in 10 charts

By Chris Alcantara, Nick Mourtoupalas, Azi Paybarah and Clara Ence Morse
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump at the White House on April 27, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump at the White House on April 27, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Executive orders are up, while the S&P 500 and Trump’s approval rating are down.

As US President Donald Trump passes his 100th day back in office, some key features of this presidency are already coming into focus: the colossal amount of money he raised to celebrate his inauguration; his historic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World