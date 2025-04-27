Donald Trump’s approval ratings have fallen to the lowest level for any president in 70 years ahead of his 100th day in office. Photo / Getty Images

The president’s popularity on economic matters has taken a major hit after his tariff rollout in March triggered chaos in the markets.

Trump’s score for managing the economy has fallen five points to a career low of 39%, according to the CNN poll, with only half of Americans expressing confidence in his ability.

The data also found that 60% of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of foreign affairs, as his efforts to secure peace settlements in Ukraine grind on despite pledging to bring the conflict to an end on “day one” of his return to office.

Even on immigration, deemed a winning issue for Republicans, just 45% approve of Trump’s actions, down six points since March, amid concern over migrants being mistakenly deported and US citizens being targeted by border agents.

The findings were mirrored in the Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, which found Trump’s approval rating at the 100-day mark is lower than for any past president.

The 2464-person poll found that 39% of adult Americans approve of Trump’s handling of his presidency, down from 42% at this point in his first term and down from 45% in February.

Amid ongoing upheaval in the financial markets, six in 10 voters disapprove of his handling of the economy, according to the poll.

Trump made bringing down inflation and prices a key pledge of his election campaign, but data shows the president’s approval on the economy sits at 39% – just two points better than Joe Biden a year ago.

The president has launched a wide-scale crackdown on immigration since returning to office in a bid to bring the border under control.

Several high-profile cases of the Trump administration ignoring a judge’s orders on deporting migrants or mistakenly removing people have sparked fury among Democrats.

Amid a flurry of actions, the administration has deported 200 Venezuelan and Salvadoran men, alleging they are members of violent criminal gangs.

The removal of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national married to a US citizen who was wrongly deported last month, has triggered alarm among Trump’s opponents, with the joint Washington Post poll showing 46% of Americans wish to see Garcia brought back to the US.

A separate NBC News poll of nearly 20,000 voters found that Trump’s approval ratings have slipped, but that divides remain roughly along party lines.

On the president’s handling of border security and immigration, it found that 92% of Republicans approved, while 88% of Democrats disapproved.