Torres Strait Islanders lose bid to hold Canberra responsible for its emissions targets

AFP
3 mins to read

A Torres Strait island in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Indigenous Australians living on a string of climate-threatened islands today lost a landmark court bid to hold the Government responsible for lacklustre emissions targets.

Scattered through the warm waters off Australia’s northernmost tip, the sparsely populated Torres Strait Islands are threatened by seas rising much faster than the global average.

