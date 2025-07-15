As adults, crocodiles take little effort. They eat once every couple of weeks during the wet season and can go months without food in the dry.
“They’re easy. You don’t walk ’em, you don’t wash ’em. They’re just there,” said Gaynor King, Matthews’ partner.
Pet crocodiles are also allowed in Victoria state.
In the Territory, they are an ever-lurking danger, a major tourist draw, and a part of the region’s identity.
They embody the mix of tolerance for risk, healthy scorn for authority, and propensity for solitude that residents relish.
“With Territorians, it’s not that they want one, but they believe they should be able to have one,” said Emily Moyes, the general manager at Crocodylus Park, a popular zoo and research centre in Darwin, the regional capital.
Tourists are greeted with ads for crocodile experiences of all kinds as soon as they arrive at the Darwin Airport. Visitors can dive among crocodiles, cruise down a river in their midst and watch them leap several feet out of the water.
Or gaze into their eyes while having a pint – whether it’s a real live one, or one made of concrete.
“Every pub here has a crocodile. It’s bloody iconic,” Moyes said.
In April 2024, the Northern Territory Government announced that it would stop issuing licences for pet crocodiles, setting off an uproar. The opposition campaigned partly on overturning the ban – and won.
“Crocodiles are synonymous with the Territory,” the Liberal Party said in a statement in December, reinstating the provision.
Since then, the local wildlife commission has received six applications for permits, which require that pet crocodiles be kept in enclosures that meet strict specifications.