In the Territory, crocs are both an ever-lurking danger and a part of the region’s identity

By Victoria Kim
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Crocodiles are the most relaxed pets; they do what reptiles do. Photo / Matthew Abbott, the New York Times

What makes a creature a good pet?

Roger Matthews likes that he can go to Europe for two months without worrying about feeding the ones in his backyard.

Chris Horne is tickled by the adrenaline of having a ferocious predator in his garden.

Trevor Sullivan is transfixed

