The demonstrations, against President William Ruto, have focused on economic stagnation and police brutality. Photo / Getty Images

At least 38 people were killed at anti-Government protests commemorating a 1990 uprising against autocratic rule in Kenya, the country’s National Commission for Human Rights said today.

The updated toll makes Monday local time the deadliest day of demonstrations since the beginning of the youth-led protests against President William Ruto, which have shaken the East African country for more than a year.

The National Commission for Human Rights (KNCHR), an independent yet state-funded rights body, had previously given a tally of 31 deaths.

Kenya has been grappling with waves of protests from people angry over economic stagnation, police brutality and corruption, with the marches at times degenerating into violence and looting.

Monday’s demonstrations brought clashes between protesters and police on the outskirts of Nairobi, though a hefty security deployment kept the marchers out of the capital’s centre.