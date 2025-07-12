Relatives of some of the 260 victims of last month’s Air India disaster have hit out at the airline and the Indian Government over the initial investigation report, saying they have rushed to blame pilots while hiding failings that led to the crash.
The report released by Indian authorities earlyon Saturday said initial findings indicated that switches controlling fuel flow to the jet’s two engines were turned off, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust at take-off.
According to the report, one of the pilots is heard in the recovered cockpit voice recording asking the other why he cut off the fuel supply. The other pilot responds that he didn’t.
“This report is wrong. We don’t accept it,” said Ameen Siddiqui, 28, whose brother-in-law, Akeel Nanabawa, died alongside his wife and their 4-year-old daughter.
“It’s a cover-up to protect Air India and the government,” Siddiqui told The Telegraph from Surat, south of Ahmedabad, where the plane crashed.
Authorities said data extraction from the plane’s black boxes by a team of Indian and US experts, including some from the US National Transportation Safety Board, began on June 24, 12 days after the disaster.
American officials have been frustrated by what they say is the slow pace of downloading, analysing and sharing the contents of the black boxes, insiders have claimed.
Air India Flight 171, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, killing 230 passengers and 12 crew members. A further 19 people were killed on the ground.
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national, was the sole survivor of those on board.