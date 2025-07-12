Advertisement
Home / World

German backpacker Carolina Wilga survives 12 days lost in WA outback

By Duncan Evans, Amelia Swan, Robert White
news.com.au·
8 mins to read

Police revealed details of Carolina Wilga's survival after nearly two weeks missing in Western Australia's outback. Photo / WA Police via NewsWire

Police have revealed more details surrounding the miraculous survival of a German backpacker who spent almost two weeks missing in Western Australia’s harsh outback wilderness.

Grim fears were held for the safety of Carolina Wilga after she disappeared on June 29, before her abandoned van was found 35km off-track in

