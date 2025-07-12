Police revealed details of Carolina Wilga's survival after nearly two weeks missing in Western Australia's outback. Photo / WA Police via NewsWire
Police have revealed more details surrounding the miraculous survival of a German backpacker who spent almost two weeks missing in Western Australia’s harsh outback wilderness.
Grim fears were held for the safety of Carolina Wilga after she disappeared on June 29, before her abandoned van was found 35km off-track indense bushland.
After 12 hellish days lost in the outback, a weak and severely dehydrated Wilga was found limping along the roadside in Karroun Hill Reserve, more than 300km northeast of Perth in the state’s Wheatbelt region.
WA Police Detective Acting Inspector Jessica Securo today revealed Wilga was 20km from the nearest walking track when she managed to flag down a driver in the area.
“She was very distressed, obviously exhausted, dehydrated, needed some food … but overall just relieved that she had come across someone and was able to get that help,” Inspector Securo told Weekend Today.
Wilga’s van, which is believed to have had mechanical issues, was found bogged about 35km from the nearest main track, deep in remote bushland in Karroun Hill where few people venture.
Police had been using trackers in the area but Inspector Glynn said recent rain had made it difficult to determine which direction Wilga may have travelled.
Earlier yesterday, WA Police Acting Inspector Jessica Securo said the search was being concentrated around Wilga’s van.
“Our information to date is she’s likely to [have] become lost in that area and has potentially walked away from her vehicle,” she told ABC Radio Perth.
“The terrain – it’s outback country and there’s large rocky outcrops, so although there’s a number of tracks, you can see how it would be easy to become lost or disoriented in that area if you didn’t know it well.”
Wilga arrived at a general store in Beacon – about 333km northeast of Perth – just after midday on June 29, and left five minutes later driving a black and silver Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon.