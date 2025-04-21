- US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared details of US air strikes on Yemen in a private Signal chat.
- This is the second time Hegseth has been accused of sharing sensitive information on the app.
- Three top Pentagon officials were put on leave pending investigations into unspecified leaks.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared information on forthcoming US airstrikes on Yemen in a private Signal chat group that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, the New York Times reported today.
AFP was not able to independently verify the Times’ report, which detailed what would be the second time Hegseth has been accused of sharing sensitive military information on the commercial messaging app with unauthorised personnel.
Last month, the Atlantic magazine revealed that its editor-in-chief was inadvertently included in a Signal chat in which officials including Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz discussed the strikes, which took place on March 15.
The revelation sparked an uproar, with US President Donald Trump’s administration facing a scandal over the accidental leak. A Pentagon Inspector-General’s probe into that leak is ongoing.