The White House reacted defiantly, launching a coordinated attack in which it slammed the magazine’s journalists as “scumbags” and dismissed the story as a “hoax”.

“There weren’t details, and there was nothing in there that compromised, and it had no impact on the attack, which was very successful,” Trump told podcaster Vince Coglianese when asked about the latest revelations.

Vice-President JD Vance, who was on the Signal conversation, said the Atlantic had “oversold” the story.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who has taken responsibility for accidentally adding Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to the chat, likewise insisted that the Signal chain revealed “no locations” and “NO WAR PLANS”.

Goldberg revealed on Monday that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth sent information in the Signal chat about imminent strikes against the Houthi rebels on March 15.

After the Atlantic published the texts this morning, Tulsi Gabbard is confronted today on why she lied in her testimony to the Senate yesterday. She says she misremembered. pic.twitter.com/rDlMopRgx7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 26, 2025

The magazine – which initially said it published only the broad outlines about the attacks to protect US troops – said it had published the full details after the Trump officials repeatedly denied that any classified details had been included.

The texting was done barely half an hour before the first US warplanes took off – and two hours before the first target was expected to be bombed.

‘Bombs will definitely drop’

“1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)”, Hegseth writes, referring to F-18 US Navy jets, before adding that “Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME.”

“1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets).”

Hegseth also writes about the use of US drones and surface-to-air Tomahawk missiles.

A short time later, Waltz sent real-time intelligence on the aftermath of an attack, writing that US forces had identified the target “walking into his girlfriend’s building and it’s now collapsed”.

The full version of the group chat also revealed relatable moments, including when Waltz wrote a garbled message and Vance replied “What?” Waltz explained he was “typing too fast”.

The chat included emojis of a fist, an American flag, a muscled arm and a flame.

The Atlantic said its full publication on Wednesday included everything in the Signal chain other than one CIA name that the agency had asked not to be revealed.

Attempts to disparage and discredit The Atlantic, our editor, and our reporting follow an obvious playbook by elected officials and others in power who are hostile to journalists and the First Amendment rights of all Americans. pic.twitter.com/Lj4ng0Hy6n — Anna Bross (@AnnaCBross) March 25, 2025

It added that it had asked the Government whether there would be any problem in publishing the rest of the material, given the official insistence that no secrets were shared.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had replied insisting there was no classified material involved but adding that “we object to the release”, the magazine said.

The depth of detail has fuelled a furious outcry from Democrats in Congress who are accusing the Trump officials of incompetence and putting US military operations in peril.

The House of Representatives discussed the scandal in a hearing Wednesday.

The story also threatens to cause further ructions between Washington and its allies, after Goldberg revealed disparaging comments by Vance and Hegseth about “pathetic” European nations during their chat.

The Trump administration has stepped up attacks on the Houthi rebels in response to constant attempts to sink and disrupt shipping through the strategic Red Sea.

The Houthi rebels, who have controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade, are part of the “axis of resistance” of pro-Iran groups staunchly opposed to Israel and the US.

– Agence France-Presse