“According to the lengthy Hegseth text, the first detonations in Yemen would be felt two hours hence, at 1.45pm eastern time,” Goldberg wrote – a timeline that was borne out on the ground in Yemen.

Goldberg said he was added to the group chat two days earlier, and received messages from other top Government officials designating representatives who would work on the issue.

On March 14, a person identified as Vice-President JD Vance expressed doubts about carrying out the strikes, saying he hated “bailing Europe out again,” as countries there were more affected by Houthi attacks on shipping than the United States.

Group chat contributors identified as National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Hegseth both sent messages arguing only Washington had the capability to carry out the mission, with the latter official noting that he shared Vance’s “loathing of European free-loading”.

And a person identified as “S M” – possibly Trump adviser Stephen Miller – argued that “if the US successfully restores freedom of navigation at great cost there needs to be some further economic gain extracted in return”.

The Houthi rebels, who have controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade, are part of the “axis of resistance” of pro-Iran groups staunchly opposed to Israel and the United States.

They have launched scores of drone and missiles attacks at ships passing Yemen in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

– Agence France-Presse