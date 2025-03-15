The rebels’ Al-Masirah TV station said an “American-British aggression raided a residential neighbourhood in the Shu’ub district” in Sana’a. It later reported such a strike on the Houthi stronghold of Saada.

There was no immediate comment from British authorities.

In a post on social media, Trump vowed to “use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective”, citing the Houthis' threats against Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis hit back in a statement on Al-Masirah vowing that the strikes “will not pass without response”.

“Our Yemeni armed forces are fully prepared to confront escalation with escalation,” the rebels' political bureau said.

Trump also warned Iran that it must “immediately” cut support to the rebels.

The rebels, who have controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade, are part of the “axis of resistance” of pro-Iran groups staunchly opposed to Israel and the United States.

They have launched scores of drone and missile attacks at ships passing Yemen in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

The campaign crippled the vital route, which normally carries about 12% of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies into a costly detour around the tip of southern Africa.

‘Hell will rain down’

In response, the US has launched several rounds of strikes on Houthi targets, some with British support.

After halting their attacks when Gaza’s ceasefire took effect in January, the Houthis announced on Tuesday local time that they would resume them until Israel lifts its blockade of aid to the shattered Palestinian territory.

Trump’s statement did not reference the dispute over Israel, but focused on previous Houthi attacks on merchant shipping.

“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!” he said.

“Do NOT threaten the American People, their President... or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

This month, the US reclassified the Houthi movement as a “foreign terrorist organisation”, banning any US interaction with it.

The Houthis captured Sana’a in 2014 and were poised to overrun most of the rest of the country before a Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year.

The war has largely been on hold since a 2022 ceasefire but the promised peace process has stalled in the face of the Houthi attacks on Israel and Israel-linked shipping.

