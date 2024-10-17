A B-2 Stealth Bomber has hit five Houthi weapons sites. Photo / AFP

The United States says it carried out strikes against five underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, in a strike that used B-2 stealth bombers against the Iran-aligned group for the first time.

In wording that could also be interpreted as a signal to Iran, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said the strike was a unique demonstration of the Pentagon’s ability to strike hard-to-reach facilities “no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified”.

“The employment of US Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrate US global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere,” Austin said in a statement.

A US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed it was the first time a B-2 bomber was used against the Houthis.

Fears of a wider Middle East conflict have grown in the wake of Iran’s October 1 missile attack as Israel weighs retaliation and battles other Iran-backed groups, including Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.