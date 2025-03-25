Home / World

In his second term, Trump fuels a ‘machinery’ of misinformation

By Steven Lee Myers and Stuart A. Thompson
New York Times
10 mins to read

President Trump’s first four years in the White House were filled with falsehoods. Now he and those around him are using false claims to justify their policy changes.

In her first briefing as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt said she was “committed to telling the truth from this podium every single day”. Moments later she announced that the new administration had blocked a US$50 million ($87m) contract for condoms in Gaza.

“That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money,”

