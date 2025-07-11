Home / World

I lost half my body on 7/7 – but every day I remind myself how lucky I am

By Heathcliff O'Malley
Daily Telegraph UK·
12 mins to read

Twenty years on, a survivor and her rescuer share their memories of the devastating London bombings.

On the morning of the July 7 bombings in 2005, marketing manager Martine Wright was working her way from Harringay, north London, to her office at St Katherine Docks near the Tower of London. It was later than usual – the previous night she had been out celebrating with her work colleagues following the news that London had won its bid to host the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World