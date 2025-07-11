Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump visits Texas amid criticism over flood response delays

By Danny Kemp
AFP·
4 mins to read

Donald Trump visited Texas after flash floods killed at least 120 people, including dozens of children. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump visited Texas after flash floods killed at least 120 people, including dozens of children. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump spoke Friday of seeing devastation like he’d never before experienced as he toured parts of Texas hit by devastating flash floods that have left at least 120 people dead, including dozens of children.

The Republican leader and First Lady Melania Trump were in the Hill Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World