Donald Trump visited Texas after flash floods killed at least 120 people, including dozens of children. Photo / Getty Images
US President Donald Trump spoke Friday of seeing devastation like he’d never before experienced as he toured parts of Texas hit by devastating flash floods that have left at least 120 people dead, including dozens of children.
The Republican leader and First Lady Melania Trump were in the Hill Countryof central Texas to meet first responders, victims’ families and local officials, a week after a rain-swollen river swept away houses, camp cabins, cars and people.
“This is a tough one. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Trump said at a roundtable meeting in Kerrville, in the worst-affected Kerr County.
“I’ve gone to a lot of hurricanes, a lot of tornadoes. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is a bad one.”
Trump lashed out at reporters for questioning authorities’ response to the disaster and said he wanted to focus on solidarity with emergency workers and volunteers.
Officials in Kerr County, which sits astride the Guadalupe River in an area nicknamed “Flash Flood Alley”, said at least 36 children were killed in the disaster at the start of the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Details have surfaced about reported delays to early alerts at a local level that could have saved lives.
Experts say forecasters did their best and sent out timely and accurate warnings despite a sudden weather change.
ABC News reported Thursday that at 4.22am on July 4, a firefighter in Ingram, upstream of Kerrville, had asked the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office to alert residents of nearby Hunt to the coming flood.
The network said its affiliate KSAT obtained audio of the call, and that the first alert did not reach Kerr County’s CodeRED system for a full 90 minutes.