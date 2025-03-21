Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Making America Weaker Again: US uncertainty under Trump threatens economic recovery - Steven Joyce

Steven Joyce
By
Former National Party Minister·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump's seemingly endless circus feels exhausting, writes Steven Joyce. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump's seemingly endless circus feels exhausting, writes Steven Joyce. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Joyce
Opinion by Steven Joyce
Steven Joyce is a former National Party Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport. He is director at Joyce Advisory, and the author of the recently published book on his time in office, On the Record.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Political and economic uncertainty from the Trump Administration is affecting business and consumer confidence.
  • Many Kiwis also hold US shares through KiwiSaver and other investments, so there will be a negative wealth effect if US stocks keep heading lower.
  • Rapid changes in US policies, including tariffs and international relations, are challenging historical alliances, and promoting isolationism and populism.

Most of us can’t drag our eyes away from what’s happening in America right now. It’s endlessly fascinating.

Of course, it’s more than just fascinating. Political and economic uncertainty emanating from the Trump Administration is probably the biggest current drag on this country’s nascent domestic economic recovery.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business