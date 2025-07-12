Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mexico, EU slam Trump’s 30% tariffs amid trade negotiations

By Beiyi Seow
AFP·
4 mins to read

Nelson-Tasman state of emergency continues after extreme weather. HIV diagnosed in two babies in NZ. Questions over Air India crash report. Video / NZ Herald

President Donald Trump has targeted Mexico and the European Union with steep 30% tariffs, dramatically raising the stakes in already tense negotiations with two of the largest US trading partners.

Both sets of duties would take effect August 1, Trump said in formal letters posted to his Truth Social platform.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World