But his administration is coming under pressure to secure deals with trading partners after promising a flurry of agreements.

Mexico slammed US President Donald Trump's latest threat of 30% tariffs as an "unfair deal," according to a government statement. Photo / Yuri Cortez and Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

So far, US officials have only unveiled two pacts, with Britain and Vietnam, alongside temporarily lower tit-for-tat duties with China.

‘Not enough’

The fresh duties for Mexico announced by Trump would be higher than the 25% levy he imposed on Mexican goods earlier this year, although products entering the United States under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) are exempted.

“Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done, is not enough,” Trump said in his letter to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Mexico a Tariff of 30% on Mexican products sent into the United States.”

The Mexican Government said it had been informed of the new threat during talks in the United States on Friday.

“We mentioned at the table that it was an unfair deal and that we did not agree,” the Mexican economy and foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

The EU tariff is also markedly steeper than the 20% levy Trump unveiled in April, as negotiations with the bloc continue.

“Imposing 30% tariffs on EU exports would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, in reply to Trump’s letter to her.

“We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required,” she added.

Meanwhile, Macron backed efforts to reach an agreement that “reflects the respect that trade partners such as the European Union and the United States owe each other”.

But he urged the bloc to “step up the preparation of credible countermeasures” to implement if the two sides fail to reach an agreement in time.

Precarious moment

The EU, alongside dozens of other economies, had been set to see its US tariff level increase from a baseline of 10% on Wednesday, but Trump pushed back the deadline to August 1.

Mexico and Canada come under a separate tariff regime.

Since the start of the week, Trump has sent out letters to more than 20 countries with updated tariffs for each, including a 35% levy for Canada. A US official told AFP Saturday that the USMCA exemption was expected to remain for both Mexico and Canada, although the President has yet to make final decisions.

Brussels said on Friday that it was ready to strike a deal with Washington to prevent the return of 20% levies.

The EU has prepared retaliatory duties on US goods worth around €21 billion ($38.9b) after Trump also slapped separate tariffs on steel and aluminium imports earlier this year, and they are suspended until July 14.

European officials have not made any move to extend the suspension but could do it quickly if needed.

“Despite all the movement toward a deal, this threat shows the EU is in the same camp of uncertainty as almost every other country in the world,” said Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council.

He told AFP that the path forward now depends on how the EU responds, calling it “one of the most precarious moments of the trade war so far”.

- Agence France-Presse