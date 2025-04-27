Home / Business

Trump is softening his tariff talk. But the damage may already be done

By David J. Lynch and Jeff Stein
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Evidence is mounting that tariffs have curtailed economic activity and will soon push prices higher, even if the effects will take time to be broadly felt.

With 14 months remaining before the United States’ 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, Stacy Blake should be placing big orders with the Chinese factories that supply her fireworks company in St Joseph, Missouri. But she’s not. And she blames President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The same president who’s making plans for a “grand celebration”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business