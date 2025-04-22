Advertisement
Analysis: Is the United States headed for a Trump recession?

By Heather Long
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters at the White House on April 7, 2025. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times

Opinion by Heather Long
Heather Long is a columnist at the Washington Post. She was US economics correspondent from 2017 to 2021 and a member of the editorial board from 2021 to 2024. Before The Post, she was a senior economics reporter at CNN and a columnist and deputy editor at the Patriot-News. She also worked at an investment firm in London and was a Rhodes Scholar.

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Betting markets are now predicting a 61% chance of a US recession this year. JPMorgan concurs with those odds.
  • Donald Trump’s threat to “terminate” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is adding to the chaos caused by huge tariff hikes.
  • Confusingly, US economic data still looks fairly good – but it’s from March, before ‘Liberation Day’.

The alarming signs just keep coming since US President Donald Trump announced massive global tariffs on “Liberation Day”. The price of gold has soared to an all–time high as people rush for the ultimate safe asset. The US dollar

