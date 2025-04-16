The US Fed has a dual mandate from Congress to ensure both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment over time.

It keeps those twin objectives in balance by lowering or raising interest rates, which act as either a throttle or a brake for demand in the US economy.

Powell said that while the Fed’s employment and inflation goals were largely in balance, policymakers could find themselves in the “challenging scenario in which our dual-mandate goals are in tension”.

US markets fell after Powell’s remarks, with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite down 4.2% in late trading.

President Donald Trump’s stop-start tariff policy has unnerved investors and trading partners unsure about the long-term policy and what it might mean for international trade.

Most economists have warned that tariffs will push up prices – at least temporarily – while acting as a drag on growth.

The Trump administration has insisted that the levies are just one part of an overall economic platform including tax cuts and deregulation designed to stimulate supply, boost growth, temper inflation, and return manufacturing jobs to the United States.

Powell said tariffs would be “likely to move us away from our goals”, referring to the Fed’s dual mandate.

– Agence France-Presse