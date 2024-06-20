New Zealand's solstice will occur at 8.51am on Friday June 21, and Kiwis will experience the shortest day of the year. Image / NZME

New Zealand's solstice will occur at 8.51am on Friday June 21, and Kiwis will experience the shortest day of the year. Image / NZME

On June 21, New Zealand will celebrate the winter solstice. But what does this mean, for the weather, the daylight hours or our spiritual selves? Sarah Pollok answers all your solstice questions.

If you’re feeling a little more downcast or exhausted than usual, struggling to socialise or exercise, you may have been hit by a touch of Seasonal Affective Disorder, or just general winter blues from the cold weather and long nights.

The good news? June 21 is the Winter Solstice (the shortest day of the year) in the Southern Hemisphere, meaning daylight hours will begin to lengthen back out.

What is winter solstice in NZ?

Just as the seasons are reversed between the Southern and Northern Hemispheres, so are the summer and winter solstices.

In New Zealand, the 2024 winter solstice happens on June 21, while the Northern Hemisphere experiences the summer solstice.

The winter solstice is an astronomical event that marks the day when the Southern Hemisphere is tilted farthest from the sun. This results in the least sunlight, making it the shortest day and longest night of the year.

The exact date will change each year by a few days.

For the more detail-orientated, the solstice will occur at 8.51am on Friday according to the Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand.

After this, the earth will continue orbiting around the sun but begin tilting back towards it.

While days will lengthen from today, this doesn’t mean warmer weather; the solstice also marks the start of winter - although some people, including meteorologists, consider June 1 the season’s start - which will last until the Spring Equinox in late September.

New Zealand will celebrate the 2024 winter solstice on June 21. Image / NZME

What about the spiritual side of things?

For those of us with an interest in the spiritual and otherworldly, the day holds significance for reasons far beyond longer days.

Many cultures and religions throughout history have attached mythical and spiritual significance to the winter solstice, which is commonly seen as a metaphor for the battle between darkness and light.

In ancient Rome, Saturnalia was a multi-day festival held over winter solstice that celebrated the return of the god Saturn. As those who see divinity in nature, Pagan traditions have also long acknowledged the shortest day of the year with ‘Yule’, which typically involves groups gathering to light candles, call forth spirits, perform readings and celebrate the coming sun with a fire of some kind and dancing.

However, this metaphorical interpretation of the solstice isn’t a thing of the past; today people continue to believe the winter solstice has a certain energy that can be harnessed for personal, spiritual practices.

Astrologically, the winter solstice is the start of Capricorn season, an Earth sign ruled by Saturn. According to astrologists, this season is the perfect time to set aside abstract dreams and get serious about pursuing specific, achievable goals.

It’s this interpretation that some people continue to subscribe to and rituals can include journaling intentions for the year, making bonfires, gathering with the community to celebrate the returning sunlight or meditation practices.

How to celebrate winter solstice

Celebrating winter solstice often involves celebrating the start of winter or celebrating the slow return of the sun. Here are four ways you can celebrate either with friends or family this year.

1. Host a Bonfire or Candlelight Gathering

Light is a big part of winter solstice celebrations throughout time and around the world. Gather friends and family for an outdoor brazier get-together, or perhaps a cosy candlelit evening indoors, complete with hot drinks, good chat and lots of warm layers.

2. Enjoy a Solstice Feast

What better way to celebrate a season than by eating some of the star produce? From beetroot to Brussels sprouts, pumpkin or mushroom, a hearty dinner is the perfect way to get through the longest night of the year.

3. Take a Nature Walk

While the cool temperatures and darkness can be an invitation to bunker inside, why not flip the script and get outdoors for a dose of nature? Whether it’s a stroll around the park during an office lunch break or a quick run before the sun sets in the evening, getting outside in the bracing air can do wonders for your body and mind.

4. Practice Reflection and Goal Setting

Why not follow the astrological fans and spend the evening getting a little introspective? Grab a journal (or your notes app), and take the time to reflect on the past year and set some intentions for the year ahead. If you’re feeling social, invite a bunch of friends around, collect some magazines and spend an evening making collage vision boards to share for a little accountability.

What is the shortest day in New Zealand?

As mentioned, the winter solstice is also the shortest day in New Zealand and typically falls on or around June 21. On this day, cities such as Wellington get around nine hours of daylight.

Is Matariki the winter solstice?

Matariki and the Winter Solstice do occur around the same time and are related to astronomy but are two distinct events.

While the solstice is an astrological event related to the sun, Matariki is the Māori name for a large cluster of stars that appears in the pre-dawn sky in late June or early July.

Fully named “Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea” (”The eyes of the god Tāwhirimātea”), the stars are significant as they mark the beginning of the Māori New Year; a cultural celebration of remembrance, celebration and preparation for the new year.