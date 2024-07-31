Travis Barker attends Travis Barker's Run Travis Run: A Run & Wellness Experience at The Kia Forum on July 06, 2024 in California. Photo / Getty

Thirteen years ago Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker nearly lost his life in a horrific plane crash. He hadn’t flown again until recently for tour when his band also performed in New Zealand. Now he’s marked overcoming his fear of flying in a special way - and it’s for a good cause.

After surviving a deadly crash that led to a 13-year hiatus from soaring the skies on a plane, Travis Barker has celebrated conquering his fear of flying by selling his Qantas boarding pass and giving some of the proceeds to a charity.

The drummer performed in New Zealand with his pop-punk band Blink 182 in March after the group reunited for a world tour in 2022 - their first in a decade. A boarding pass from that tour, which also took the band to Australia, South America and Mexico, was sold for US$8000 ($13935) on the auction website Trophy.

The website stated that some of the money from the sale would go to the Californian non-profit Lost But Not Forgotten, which helps families experiencing hardship.

The gesture of the boarding pass symbolised a significant hurdle the 48-year-old overcame.