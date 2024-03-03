A-lister couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian posing with a customer at Wise Boys Grey Lynn.

Customers at a Grey Lynn vegan burger eatery couldn’t believe it when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dropped in for a bite on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Burrows, boss of Wise Boys, said the A-lister couple just casually rolled in at around 3.30pm and asked about their burgers - and were not immediately recognised by the staff.

“They came in and asked about our burger patties and what they are made of. We told them we make them ourselves, using a bunch of NZ ingredients,” Burrows said.

“They asked for a recommendation and our team said our signature burger ‘The Wise Boy’ was the most popular, so they ordered that.

“They also ordered some onion rings with our chipotle aioli.”

Travis Barker's post on his Instagram stories.

They realised who the couple were when some customers started asking to take selfies and photos with them.”

“It was at that point when it clicked who they were, and all the buzz and excitement began,” Burrows said.

“They were very, very friendly, low-key and really nice to deal with.”

Kardashian is a US reality TV star and Travis is the drummer for rock band Blink-182.

Burrows said the couple happy obliged to requests from customers to have photos taken with them.

“Some of my staff were pretty gutted to not be working yesterday when they heard who dropped in,” he said.

“Travis is like royalty in the vegan community so it was pretty cool to have someone like that come through.”

Travis posted “So good @wiseboysnz” on Instagram after the meal.

A clip uploaded on Tik Tok yesterday showed the couple arriving at a downtown hotel in Auckland, with Kardashian - the mum of four who gave birth to Rocky Thirteen Barker on November 1 - pushing a stroller into the lobby, followed by her husband.

The Poosh founder and her husband tied the knot in 2022 in a lavish ceremony in Italy and welcomed their first child together last year.

The A-lister couple are in Auckland for Barker’s show at Spark Arena with fellow Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge.

The band landed in some hot water with Kiwis after Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Hoppus was filmed saying “f*** Christchurch” at a concert in Melbourne.

The offensive remark comes after the US band cancelled their highly anticipated concert in the Garden City, only two weeks before the gig was meant to take place.

A video uploaded to TikTok shows Hoppus ripping on Christchurch saying: “To be honest Sydney sucked so f****ng bad we had to cancel Christchurch... f*** Christchurch.”

“It’s a gnarly name for a town, could you imagine naming your city that? If I were God,” Hoppus said.