Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. Photo / Getty Images

United States band Blink-182 have cancelled their highly anticipated concert in Christchurch, just two weeks before the gig was meant to take place.

The show, which was scheduled for March 4 at WolfBrook Arena, has been cancelled with ticket holders and fans emailed this afternoon announcing the news.

“Unfortunately, the Blink-182 Christchurch performance has been cancelled due to unanticipated logistical issues outside of the band’s control,” the statement read.

“Event organisers join the band and fans in being very disappointed and regret any inconvenience that this cancellation has caused.”

The punk band, known for hit songs All The Small Things and I Miss You, announced their reunion tour to New Zealand in 2022.

Blink-182′s concert at Auckland’s Spark Arena will still go ahead on Saturday March 2.







