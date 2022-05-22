Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Food truck firm Wise Boys setting up permanent shops

6 minutes to read
Brothers Tim and Luke Burrows, founders of food business Wise Boys.

Brothers Tim and Luke Burrows, founders of food business Wise Boys.

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Tim Burrows, 33, founder of Auckland-based food start-up Wise Boys, talks about starting his business with his brother, and how putting your health before profits is the key to success.

What does your business do?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.