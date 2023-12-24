Kourtney Kardashian shows off newborn for the first time

Snaps show Kardashian lying with her head in Barker's lap while he cradles their son, Rocky. Photo / Getty Images

Snaps show Kardashian lying with her head in Barker's lap while he cradles their son, Rocky. Photo / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first pictures of their newborn son.

The couple welcomed Rocky in November, and took to Instagram to share a selection of pictures of themselves with the tot.

The images show Kardashian lying with her head in Barker’s lap while he cradles their son and Kardashian breastfeeding Rocky and Barker, 48, giving the tot a tender kiss.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kardashian, 44, is planning an “extra-special” Christmas for her baby boy.

A source told Us Weekly: “Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be more excited to spend their first Christmas with Rocky and all the kids.”

“Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra-special and has already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody, including her baby boy.”

Kardashian has leaned on her husband and her older children for help with her Christmas preparations.

The brunette beauty - who also has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - feels “blessed” to be surrounded by her family.

The insider added: “Travis and the kids have also been a huge help in decorating and shopping for gifts. Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.”

Kardashian underwent fetal surgery earlier this year amid fears for her son’s life.

The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unborn baby boy had to undergo life-saving surgery. Photo / Instagram

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”