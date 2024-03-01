A-lister couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are in Auckland for Barker’s show with fellow Blink-182 bandmates at Spark Arena tonight. Photo / Getty Images

It’s official — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have arrived on New Zealand soil.

The reality-TV star and her Blink-182 husband were spotted arriving at their accommodation in Auckland this morning, accompanied by security officers.

In a clip uploaded to TikTok, Kardashian was seen arriving at a downtown hotel dressed in a red long-sleeve T-shirt with grey slacks and, of course, a pair of shades, while Barker donned an all-black fit.

The mum of four, who gave birth to Rocky Thirteen Barker on November 1, could be seen pushing a stroller into the hotel lobby as her husband followed behind.

The Poosh founder and her drummer husband tied the knot in 2022 in a lavish ceremony in Italy, and welcomed their first child together last year.

The A-lister couple are in Auckland for Barker’s show at Spark Arena tonight with fellow Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge.

The band landed in some hot water with Kiwis after Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Hoppus was filmed saying “f*** Christchurch” at a concert in Melbourne.

The offensive remark comes after the US band cancelled their highly anticipated concert in the Garden City, only two weeks before the gig was meant to take place.

A video uploaded to TikTok shows Hoppus ripping on Christchurch saying: “To be honest Sydney sucked so f****ng bad we had to cancel Christchurch ... f*** Christchurch.”

“It’s a gnarly name for a town, could you imagine naming your city that? If I were god,” Hoppus said.

Blink-182 are performing at Spark Arena in Auckland tonight. Photo / Supplied, Jack Bridgland

Christchurch city councillor Andrei Moore said on social media: “Disappointing to learn of Blink-182 saying “f*** Christchurch” on stage in Melbourne after cancelling their sold-out show that many Christchurch folk and visitors bought tickets for 18 months in advance.

“We’ve been through more than our fair share of challenges over the years which have led to many concert cancellations, but I can’t ever recall any of them being followed up with an attitude as bad as this one,” Moore said.



