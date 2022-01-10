Summer reads: Luxury travel tips for 2022

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best premium stories of 2021. Today we take a look at back at some of the best luxury travel recommendations for the year ahead.
As we have all discovered since March 2020, staying home is actually a good thing. Aotearoa New Zealand has an abundance of riches when it comes to travel.
So, after two years of domestic travel, Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes has pulled together her insider's guide to the best New Zealand travel experiences to add to your 2022 bucket list.
If you've been dreaming of sailing distant shores or taking a once-in-a-lifetime cruise closer to home, there's never been a better time to book your next ocean adventure.
Just like a cruise ship buffet, there are loads of tempting options. Cruise lines have had time to plan incredible itineraries around the globe and launch new ships to suit every taste and budget.
Whether you're visiting the buffet or browsing the cruise inspiration below, we bet you won't be able to limit yourself to just one trip.
From leafy private islands and secluded plunge pools, to out-of-this-world scenery and unforgettable adventures, there's no shortage of wish-list material in our corner of the Pacific. Whether you're feeling the urge to splurge once travel is back on the cards, or just want some excitement to shake out the cobwebs, these experiences are what dreams are made of.
From bucket-list experiences, through to the most luxurious and jaw-dropping places to stay, eat and drink, Alice Frances discovers the very best Asia has to offer for 2022 and beyond.
When we can travel again, it's clear we'll be more conscious of doing it in a safe, healthy way. And those who choose to fly privately will discover that some of the world's most exciting hotels already have their own airstrips, so you can fly right to their doorstep.
From mesmerising monoliths shrouded in ancient Dreamtime lore to the throbbing silence of Jurassic-era rainforests, the timeless landscapes of Australia continue to lure Kiwis across the pond, the scale and complexity of the neighbouring continent an irresistible pull. From architectural masterpieces such as the Sydney Opera House, to its sun-kissed beaches and dramatic coastal highways, the Aussie wish-list is overflowing, and more than enough to fill a lifetime of itineraries.
During the pandemic-induced slumber of the past two years, however, Australia's tourism industry has been quietly rebuilding in anticipation of welcoming visitors back to its considerable shores. Surprisingly, there are many fabulous new hotels and tours that have commenced operation in challenging times; while others have honed their product to be even more attractive to international visitors.
Here are some new and unexpected luxe ideas to add to your Aussie travel wish-list.
Brutal, yet fragile, pristine but perilous, capable of wild fury and yet an oasis of silence and serenity, Antarctica is one of the most contradictory and unique places on earth. A vast frozen landscape, despite notoriously inhospitable conditions, it is home to abundant wildlife, spectacular scenery and natural wonder. Time in Antarctica will leave you forever changed.
Here are several ways to experience the seventh continent.
Fuelled by the pandemic, hoteliers have heard the cry of wanderlust-starved travellers around the world and are setting new heights when it comes to travel. Treehouses are the latest rage, offering travellers a chance to immerse themselves in nature, bringing both nostalgia and luxury together with latest design-worthy structures rivalling even the most luxurious 5-star hotel.
From magical retreats in South America to peaceful getaways in France's Loire Valley and lofty escapes in Japan, these treehouse hotels really do pack a punch with luxury upgrades fitted into their 20m-high suites. Sleep in king-size beds, call your private butler and enjoy stunning views of national parks in some of the world's most epic treehouse lodges.