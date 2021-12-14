9 breathtaking South Pacific island holidays

When it comes to activities with the wow factor, take a boat or chopper ride to one of Fiji's many deserted sand cays. Photo / Supplied

From leafy private islands and secluded plunge pools, to out-of-this-world scenery and unforgettable adventures, there's no shortage of wish-list material in our corner of the Pacific. Whether you're feeling the urge to splurge once travel is back on the cards, or just want some excitement to shake out the cobwebs, these experiences are what dreams are made of.

Cook Islands

White sandy beaches and languid blue lagoons are just some of the reasons why the Cook Islands was crowned by Lonely Planet as the No 1 country to visit in 2022. And when it comes to treating yourself, you're spoilt for choice in the Cooks.

In Rarotonga, soak up the scenery from a decadent suite at Rumours Luxury Villas & Spa, or take in some of the best views of Muri Beach lagoon from stylish and family-friendly Nautilus Resort.

Take a break at the stylish and family-friendly Nautilus Resort. Photo / Supplied

For a unique adventure, you won't forget the feeling of gliding around below the ocean surface with a sea scooter. These James Bond-esque, hand-held motorised gadgets help pull you through the water, so you can do less swimming and more sightseeing. Test them out by booking your spot on a Turtle Sea Scooter Safari with Ariki Tours.

When in the Cooks, you can't miss incredible Aitutaki. A 50-minute flight from Rarotonga, the island's biggest drawcard is the surreal and sparkling lagoon, surrounded by a triangular-shaped reef. Think picture-perfect turquoise waters, beaches out of a film set, and serenity in spades.

When in the Cook Islands, you can't miss incredible Aitutaki, a 50-minute flight from Rarotonga. Photo / 123rf

For the best adventures, be sure to book in with Wet N Wild Aitutaki. This local team of lagoon experts can take you kiteboarding, water skiing, island-hopping, snorkelling to the best spots or, (depending on when you visit) swimming with humpback whales. These behemoths usually frequent the water between July and October.

Tonga

Even the most stressed-out types won't take long to sink into the serenity of Tonga. Here, it's all about relaxed vibes and authentic island life, and with only 36 of the more than 170 islands inhabited, it's super easy to find your own piece of secluded paradise.

It's also one of best places in the world for whale watching, especially if you visit between July and October. Seeing humpback whales and their calves splashing in the warm waters makes for an unforgettable experience, and if conditions are right, some tours allow for swimming with the giant mammals. It pays to ask around for the best operators to ensure you're taking the most ethical and whale-friendly trip.

On the main island of Tongatapu, don't miss the Mapu 'A Vaea blowholes, where a line-up of all-natural fountains regularly blast more than 15m into the air. Tour the ethereal Anahulu Cave, and take the kids to watch the swimming pigs of Mu'a, near the capital of Nuku'alofa. These comical porkers scour the lagoon at low tide, hunting for crabs with their snouts underwater and they're quite the tourist attraction.

On the main island of Tongatapu, Mapu 'A Vaea blowholes blast more than 15 metres into the air. Photo / 123rf

The lush island of Eua is all hilly terrain and tropical jungle, and packed with activities for adventure seekers, while Ha'apai and Vava'u island groups are perhaps the most beautiful, with picture-perfect beaches at every turn.

Here, you'll also find some of the most idyllic accommodation options. Reef Resort boasts four tranquil fales and panoramic ocean views, and the added bonus of having one of the best snorkelling spots, the Japanese Gardens, just a stone's throw from the resort. Or if you fancy staying in a treehouse, Mandala Resort on private Fetoko Island has six charming eco-bungalows, each perched to make the most of the stunning scenery and gentle sea breezes. Although it feels a world away, it's only a 10-minute boat ride from Vava'u's main town, Neiafu.

French Polynesia

Despite one or two hotspots taking most of the limelight, there are in fact 118 tropical islands in French Polynesia. Amid the sprawling coral reefs and unspoilt atolls, jewels in the crown include heart-shaped Moorea, Huahine, Taha'a, Tahiti, Fakarava and Bora Bora. Loved by famous artists and film stars, French Polynesia has been referred to as "the most beautiful place on Earth", and it does a great line in next-level luxe.

There are 118 tropical islands in French Polynesia, including the beautiful Bora Bora. Photo / 123rf

The newest resort in the area is Motu Nao Nao, sitting pretty on a deserted oasis near the island of Raiatea. Exclusive with a capital E, it features just three deluxe bungalows, designed for a group to book them all for an unforgettable escape in a private island paradise.

When legendary actor Marlon Brando took a shine to one of the islands, it seemed only right to build a high-end resort in his honour. The Brando is on the private island of Tetiaroa, and focuses on sustainability as well as ultra-chic, French-inspired luxury for those with cash to splash.

But if you have your heart set on an overwater villa, the St Regis Bora Bora is the pick of the bunch. It's perched on the shores of a glorious lagoon and guests can spot tropical fish from their deckchairs thanks to the protected aquatic sanctuary surrounding the hotel.

When luxuriating in paradise gets boring, take a culinary adventure with Tahiti Food Tours in Moorea. Here, local experts take you off the beaten track to the best foodie spots on the island, and give you the lowdown on the eclectic culinary history of French Polynesia. You can join a group, or book your own private tour.

But by far the most romantic thing to do in French Polynesia is to set sail on a dreamy island cruise. See the sights aboard the Paul Gauguin, named after the famous artist who fell in love with the area, glide along on the charming refurbished freight ship Aranui, or go old-world glam on sailing ship Windstar.

Bora Bora is where unforgettable island escapes meet heavenly island cuisine. Photo / Stéphane Mailion Photography

Niue

Tiny Niue is a coral atoll surrounded by impossibly blue waters, and although it's perhaps not as flashy as some of its Pacific neighbours, this island is every bit as special. On Niue, you can watch whales and dolphins swimming close to the shore, and explore tropical marine life right next to the rocks, thanks to the narrow reef shelf that quickly drops away to deep ocean.

Here, the whale-watching is legendary, especially if you again visit between July and October. Book in a tour with Buccaneer Adventures Niue Dive, Fish Niue Charters, or Magical Niue Sea Adventures, to spot marine mammals galore and to snorkel the outer reef. With whales so close to the island, it's not uncommon to hear the slapping of fins in the water at night, or the unforgettable echoes of whale calls.

In Niue, explore tropical marine life right next to the rocks, thanks to the narrow reef shelf that drops away to deep ocean. Photo / Getty

When you're not looking at the sea, you'll be looking up at the stars. As an accredited International Dark Sky Sanctuary, Niue's night sky is a glittering canvas of constellations, dotted among the clouds of the Milky Way. Make the most of it with an astro-tour, where locals also share the cultural significance of the stars, and the knowledge that is passed down from Niuean elders.

With hundreds of caves and chasms throughout the island, Niue offers some of the best caving in the South Pacific. Book a tour to see some of the most spectacular ancient stalactites, or if tropical rainforests are more your scene, explore the jungle with Ebony Conservation Rainforest Tours.

In Niue, accommodation includes a range of self-catering waterfront spots like Anaiki Motel, Breeze Niue and the Lalopine Rockhouse. If you're looking for a little more luxe, Scenic Matavai Resort Niue is the pick of the bunch. The resort's restaurant is a popular place to grab a bite, and diners can often watch whales and dolphins putting on a show right next to their table.

Samoa

If you're looking for warm hospitality, super-stylish resort accommodation and more natural wonders than you can shake a stick at, Samoa ticks all the boxes.

Arrive at the main island of Upolu and make your way to Coconuts Beach Club Resort and Spa. Here, you can take your pick from stunning overwater fales, serene treehouse suites and enormous luxury villas.

Arrive at Samoa's main island of Upolu and make your way to Coconuts Beach Club Resort and Spa. Photo / Supplied

Another upscale option is Aga Reef Resort, on Upolu's south coast. Take in the incredible sunsets from the spacious deck of your waterfront or island villa, or go all out and book yourself into the VIP villa. This huge suite boasts some of the best views in the area, expansive wooden deck, and a private pool to soak while you sip a cocktail.

As well as beaches, lagoons and tropical reefs galore, Samoa boasts plenty of other natural sights that should be on any traveller's wish list. Check out To Sua ocean trench, a spectacular swimming hole that formed when ancient undersea lava made the surrounding cave collapse. With its 30m-deep turquoise water, the swimming hole is one of Samoa's most scenic spots.

Check out Samoa's To Sua ocean trench, a spectacular natural swimming hole. Photo / 123rf

Then there are the many tropical waterfalls to marvel at, with Papapapaitai, Sopo'aga and Togiogoga Falls among the best. And when you venture over to Savai'i, the biggest island in the Samoan archipelago, be sure to check out the Alofaaga blowholes. These roaring aqua jets spray every few seconds, and locals love entertaining the kids by throwing coconuts into the holes and waiting for blast-off.

Fiji

There are 333 islands to choose from, countless sandy stretches and marine activities galore, so it's not hard to see why Fiji has long been a Kiwi holiday favourite. And these days, it's taking high-end accommodation to a whole new level, attracting growing numbers of increasingly choosy sun-seekers.

For the ultimate indulgence, take a 15-minute helicopter ride from Nadi International Airport to exclusive Vomo Resort. As the only resort on this idyllic palm-fringed freckle in the ocean, Vomo boasts all the usual water activities, plus a golf course, two top-class restaurants and plenty of options for island-hopping day trips. Accommodation includes expansive private residences and luxury villas, and for a once-in-a-lifetime splurge, you can even book the whole island for a destination wedding or special gathering.

For the ultimate indulgence, take a 15-minute helicopter ride from Nadi International Airport to Fiji's exclusive Vomo Resort. Photo / Supplied

Another top pick is Laucala Island Resort, home to the sort of swimming pool that has even the most well-travelled island connoisseurs talking. Made of glass, it stretches along the resort's multi-level lagoon and shouts "photo opp" from every angle. The resort is surrounded by lush gardens and each glamorous suite also has its own private beach.

When it comes to activities with the wow factor, take a boat or chopper ride to one of Fiji's many deserted sand cays and enjoy a picnic in paradise. There are plenty of pristine spots to discover, but the sand cay in the Beqa Lagoon near Royal Davui Resort is said to be one of the best. Take in the tropical surrounds from a helicopter with Heli Tours Fiji, or if you prefer to be closer to the water, spend a day sailing past the secluded coves of the Mamanuca Islands on a South Sea Cruises catamaran tour.

Blue Lagoon Cruises slice through cobalt-blue water, visiting the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands, which as any quick Google search will show you, are paradise perfected. Sail to empty tropical islands on an adults-only cruise, dropping anchor beside a private beach in the Blue Lagoon for swimming, snorkelling and sunbathing. A max of 68 passengers allows for relaxed cruising with little fuss or fanfare, while the 100 per cent Fijian crew provide plenty of fun.

Vanuatu

Distinctly different and incredibly beautiful, Vanuatu's six provinces boast everything from underwater relics and enchanting beaches, to ancient cultures and traditional rituals. With so much to see and do, it's the sort of place where it's hard to know where to start first, but these magical isles make for memorable experiences wherever you go.

The main island of Efate boasts a range of jaw-dropping scenery, including the Mele Cascades waterfalls, Crystal Blue Lagoon, and dense tropical rainforest you can trek through on a guided tour. The bustling markets in the capital of Port Villa are a hub of local life, and well worth a look.

Espiritu Santo is a 55-minute flight from Port Villa. Known for its world-class dive spots, including the shipwrecks of the SS President Coolidge and the SS Tucker, gardens of colourful sea fans and mesmerising marine life, it's top of the wishlist for anyone who loves to explore the seas.

In Vanuatu, Espiritu Santo is a 55-minute flight from Port Villa. Known for its world-class dive spots. Photo / Getty

The island of Tanna is where thrill-seekers will find Mount Yasur, the world's most accessible active volcano, while Malekula island is packed with fascinating cultural sites and traditional villages. Visit the island of Pentecost between April and June and you may see the Nangol, a traditional bungee-jumping ritual where men and boys leap from 30m towers with only a few vines tied around their ankles.

When it comes to places to stay, there's no shortage of luxury resorts on Vanuatu's main islands. Port Villa favourites include Onyx Resort and Ramada Resort, as well as Terraces Boutique Apartments, which offer fantastic views across Port Villa and the surrounding rainforest. Top spots further afield include Aore Island Resort, just off the southern coast of Espiritu Santo, and the distinctive Rockwater Resort on Tanna Island.

New Caledonia

It has five regions, including Noumea, the lush East Coast, culturally-rich West Coast, mountainous and sporty Great South and the spectacular Islands, so New Caledonia has pretty much every landscape and activity covered.

It is home to the world's second-biggest barrier reef (after Australia's Great Barrier), and the longest continuous barrier reef on the planet and much of the water around New Caledonia is a Unesco World Heritage site. So when it comes to water sports, snorkelling, beautiful bays and spectacular stretches of pristine beach, visitors are truly spoilt for choice.

New Caledonia is home to the second biggest barrier reef (after Australia's Great Barrier) on the planet. Photo / 123rf

Start your trip in New Cal's capital of Noumea. It's a perfect place for relaxed wandering, and while you're there, check out the Lagoons Aquarium in Anse Vata Bay, saunter the promenade, and snack your way around the Port-Moselle Market.

Further afield, the five islands of New Caledonia each have their own vibe, but stunning Ile des Pins (Isle of Pines) and out-of-this-world Ouvea are the top picks. In Ile des Pins, channel your inner Robinson Crusoe and explore the spectacular Kuto, Oro, Upi, and Kanumera bays by boat or plane.

Over on Ouvea, the sparkling atoll is the stuff of travel wishlists, and the nearly 25km of immaculate beach around the island, blanketed in countless coconut palms, completes the scene. Alongside sunbathing and snapping pics galore, adventure to the cavernous Hanawa Blue Hole, tour the shark nursery, or take a boat to the Pleiades, one of the best dive spots in New Caledonia.

High-end accommodation is easy to find in this corner of the Pacific, but the five-star Le Meridien Ile des Pins is hard to beat. Set in a 100-year-old coconut grove overlooking Oro Bay, the bungalow suites are magnifique. On the mainland, Le Méridien Noumea Resort & Spa is equally as fancy, while The Sheraton Deva offers pure luxury adjacent to picturesque Poe beach, often named as one of the country's best.