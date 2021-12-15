Great heights: Why glamping is out, and luxury treehouses are the next big thing

Fuelled by the pandemic, hoteliers have heard the cry of wanderlust-starved travellers around the world and are setting new heights when it comes to travel. Treehouses are the latest rage, offering travellers a chance to immerse themselves in nature, bringing both nostalgia and luxury together with latest design-worthy structures rivalling even the most luxurious 5-star hotel.

From magical retreats in South America to peaceful getaways in France's Loire Valley and lofty escapes in Japan, these treehouse hotels really do pack a punch with luxury upgrades fitted into their 20m-high suites. Sleep in king-size beds, call your private butler and enjoy stunning views of national parks in some of the world's most epic treehouse lodges. Here are our favourites to swing into.

Loire Valley Lodges, France

Located in the heart of the Loire Valley, a short two-hour drive from Paris. This is France's gastro belt and also the ultimate destination for self-professed oenophiles looking for award-winning sauvignon blanc and muscadet winemakers. At Loire Valley Lodges, 18 designer treehouses are sprawled out over a 300ha private estate and make for a great lodging option if historical chateaux are not your thing.

Enjoy an elevated state of living with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Loire forest or take time exploring the modern-day treehouses that are all distinctly decorated and designed by French artists. The Serge Gainsbourg treehouse is equipped with a vintage turntable and speakers to rock out vinyl albums late into the night, whereas guests who appreciate Philippe Borderieux can immerse themselves in both nature and art, with more than 20 of his paintings situated around the suite.

All treehouses come with a living room spanning 35sq m with a fully equipped kitchen, Italian-designed walk-in shower and king-size bed. There is no Wi-Fi or TV but guests are a stone's throw away from historical Chateau Chenonceau and have more than 280km of the Loire Valley to explore, so boredom will not come into play here.

From $626 per night. loirevalleylodges.com

Baobab Treehouse at Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana

Tucked away in Botswana's Okavango Delta is the Baobab Treehouse. Located at Xigera Safari Lodge, this newly opened treehouse is reachable only by canoe for guests who want to rethink their carbon footprint while on holiday in Africa. Built in January this year, the treehouse sits on stilts to minimise the impact on the fragile floodplain it sits on.

A bedroom suite at The Baobab treehouse at Botswana's Xigera Safari Lodge. Photo / Supplied

The three-storey, solar-powered treehouse is perched 10m above the Delta and was inspired by a painting by South African artist Jacobus Hendrik Pierneef. The cantilevered steel branches mimic African trees that surround the design-worthy treehouse.

The 5-star lodge has a spiral staircase leading to the first-floor bathroom which extends into an expansive bedroom and dining room located on the second floor, where guests can relish in wildlife spotting and stargazing activities in the comfort of their own (tree)home.

From $1942/night. xigera.com/lodge/the-baobab-treehouse

Treeful Treehouse Sustainable Resort, Okinawa Japan

The whimsical Treeful Treehouse on Japan's Okinawa island, a place known for its high number of centenarians, is a breath of fresh air for travellers looking to escape big cities Kyoto and Tokyo.

Guests can choose from two design-focused rooms, Spiral Treehouse and AeroHouse, which both come fully furnished with separate bathrooms, wall-to-wall windows offering sweeping views of the Genka River, as well as a yoga deck for those inclined to practise meditation 20m above ground. Focused on sustainability, the resort's rooms are solar-powered.

The whimsical Treeful Treehouse on Japan's Okinawa island, has two design-focused rooms, Spiral Treehouse and AeroHouse, pictured. Photo / Supplied

The AeroHouse is worth splashing out on, with a state-of-the-art kitchen, walk-in closet and wine cellar to make your home-away-from-home truly memorable.

The father-daughter team leading the project love giving back to the Okinawan people, and their latest community project is rebuilding a century-old watermill by the Shizogumui waterfall: it's a great spot for turtle-spotting and refreshing swims after a humid hike in Okinawa's forest.

From $1890 per night (min. 2 nights stay). treeful.net





Keemala Villas, Thailand

Inspired by the We-ha (sky) clan, who are known for their creativity, Phuket's Keemala Villas have added seven treehouses to their luxury resort, nestled in the lush Thai rainforest overlooking the Andaman Sea. The hotel suites are built to preserve and highlight the resort's natural environment and topography, using eco-friendly synthetic materials to reduce heat reduction, as well as allowing natural sunlight to stream into the 169sq m lofts.

Phuket's Keemala Villas have added seven treehouses to their luxury resort, nestled in the lush Thai rainforest overlooking the Andaman Sea. Photo / Supplied

All of the seven Tree Pool Houses are double-storeyed and come with a private pool, lounge and dining area, as well as a spacious upper-level master bedroom seemingly suspended in the Keemala treetops. The furnishings are playful and include hanging hammocks and cocoon-like beds and loungers, and private bathrooms feature deeply energising monsoon showers. Activities include jungle walks exploring exotic flora and fauna and taking part in the resort's Thai culinary masterclasses.

From $1065 per night. keemala.com

Hapuku Lodge and Treehouse, Kaikōura, NZ

A contemporary country hotel located on a deer breeding farm at the base of the Seaward Kaikōura mountain range, Hapuku Lodge's treehouses are about 12km north of the township.

The modern, wood-clad Tree House Rooms sit high above manuka groves and are remote from the main lodge - perfect for a serene staycation with all the privacy you need. Choose from either the one-bedroom tree house or two-bedroom family tree house which sleeps four, and enjoy wraparound windows highlighting insatiable, neck-bending views of the mountains.

Kaikoura's Hapuku Lodge's treehouses sit high above manuka groves and are remote from the main lodge - perfect for a serene staycation with all the privacy you need. Photo / Bare Kiwi

Perched 10m above ground in a canopy of trees, the rooms feature deep soaking tubs, custom-made furniture and outstanding views of the Pacific Ocean.

From $1086 per night. hapukulodge.com/tree-houses

Lovtag, Denmark

Located in the North Jutland woods, near Als odde marina, three treetop cabins each come with a terrace overlooking Rold Skov (Rold Forest), one of Denmark's oldest natural forests. Here, moose roam freely and can be spotted from the Lovtag high-rising cabin sitting a mere 8m above the ground.

Lovtag's three treetop cabins each come with a terrace overlooking Rold Skov (Rold Forest), one of Denmark's oldest natural forests. Photo / Soren Larsen

Designed by architect Sigurd Larsen, the cabins are minimalistic, with a modest kitchen, queen-sized bed and also a lounge and terrace in a simple Nordic style. The hotel offers more than just a chance to indulge in Nordic Hygge culture but also invites guests to explore Mother Nature. Options include self-guided hikes in the forest, as well as trout fishing in the country's longest and most beautiful fjord, Mariage Fjord.

From $425 per night. lovtag.dk/en