25 of the best cruise holidays for 2022 and 2023

See all five Great Lakes

Sail the historic waterways of all five Great Lakes on a 14-night Viking Expeditions cruise. Cruising between Toronto and Duluth in Minnesota, this new itinerary combines naturally beautiful destinations like Niagara Falls and the Unesco-listed Biosphere Reserve of Georgian Bay with iconic US cities like Detroit, the home of motoring and Motown. Add kayaking over shipwrecks, food and wine tours, and hikes to tumbling waterfalls, and you've got the trip of a lifetime.

Priced from: NZ$19,820 per person. Departures from: June 2023. vikingcruises.com.au

Australia circumnavigation expedition

Want to venture off the beaten track? Coral Expedition's 59-night round-trip Australia expedition voyage from Cairns on Coral Adventurer focuses on interesting destinations such as the Tiwi Islands, Cape York, Kangaroo Island, Cape Peron, King Island and the Lacepede Islands as it circumnavigates Australia. Along with seeing the highlights of the Kimberley coast such as the Horizontal Falls and Ningaloo Reef, you'll also fly by private jet to Uluru for dinner under the stars, dine with the winemakers at Leeuwin Estate, and sail on historic tall ships as they a race through the heads at Sydney Harbour. Other highlights include exploring Maria Island and visiting the Yirrkala Indigenous community in Arnhem Land – home of renowned Aboriginal artists and the famous rock band, Yothu Yindi.

Priced from NZ$44,570 per person. Departures from 17 October 2022. coralexpeditions.com

Exciting new ships

Nothing beats the excitement of being one of the first passengers to relax in the plush interiors, try out the dining venues, and set sail for distant shores on a new ship.

Scarlet Lady

If you're under 40 and not sure if cruising is for you, sassy Scarlet Lady could be your perfect match. Virgin Voyages' cutting edge ship isn't for everyone – and that's the whole point. With its onboard tattoo parlour, risque late night shows, balconies with hammocks, dance music instead of muzak, and a trendy onboard vibe, this is cruising as you've never seen it before. Specialty dining, drinks, Wi-Fi, tips and a whole lot of fun are included in your fare.

Aqua Mare

Aqua Expeditions has launched the first superyacht to sail the pristine waters of the Galapagos Islands. Catering to just 16 guests, with a one-to-one crew to guest ratio and two expert naturalist guides, Aqua Mare offers a choice of seven and 14-night itineraries. With multiple sundecks, a six-person jacuzzi, outdoor barbecue area, workout zone, and dining venues serving menus created by award-winning Peruvian chef, Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, this ultra-luxurious adventure cruise delivers onboard and onshore.

Enchanted Princess

Tap your toes to live jazz at Take Five, an intimate bar that combines vintage footage and iconic imagery to transport you to the stylish jazz era, on the brand new Enchanted Princess. Other highlights include 25 different bars and restaurants, an infinity-style Wakeview pool and adults-only Retreat Pool. Entertainment is a highlight with shows like Rock Opera and the technological wizardry of 5-SKIES which is set in a virtual gaming world with spectacular digital effects and acrobatics.

Reina Silvia Voyager

Explore the Galapagos Islands with G Adventures on the brand new 31m catamaran, Reina Silvia Voyager, which sleeps 16 passengers over two decks and has two dedicated single cabins. Decor is light and bright with a modern, contemporary feel. Keep an eye out for the region's many animals and take in the scenery as you relax in the outdoor jacuzzi or on a deck chair. Nine on-board kayaks and two zodiacs are used for landings and exploration of the region's remote ports and rocky coasts.

Closer to home

You don't need to travel far to board the cruise of your dreams with stellar departures available from Auckland, Australia, and nearby Fiji.

Enjoy a right royal cruise on Queen Elizabeth

Cruising on Cunard's repositioning voyage from Auckland to Singapore is a grand occasion that harks back to the Golden Age of cruising when people dressed for dinner, there were different restaurants for different classes of passengers and high tea was served by white-gloved waiters. With prices starting at just NZ$5250 per person for 23 nights, you get a fancy trip for a bargain price on this cruise which travels around the south of Australia with stops in Melbourne, Adelaide, Albany, Margaret River, Perth, Bali and Jakarta on the way to Singapore.

Priced from: $NZ5,265 per person. Departures from: 22 February 2023. cunard.com

Explore the islands of Fiji

Discover the pristine beaches, turquoise water and villages of Fiji's remote islands with Captain Cook Cruises' three, four, seven and 11-night cruises on the 130-passenger expedition cruise ship, MV Reef Endeavour. With a focus on swimming, snorkelling, mingling with other passengers and visiting Fijians in their local villages, this intimate ship offers an authentic cruise experience with plenty of laid-back fun and cultural immersion.

Priced fro:m $NZ1,075 per person. Departures available: weekly. captaincookcruisesfiji.com

Cruise Papua New Guinea with Carnival

If you've always dreamed of cruising the Pacific but crave something more meaningful than palm trees and colourful cocktails, this 11-night round-trip Papua New Guinea cruise with Carnival should float your boat. At the tiny island of Kitava, rows of elaborately decorated bamboo rafts take snorkellers to an idyllic sandy atoll where they can spend the day. You'll also visit a volcanological observatory on Rabaul, experience the unspoiled charm of Kiriwina, uncover the region's military history in Alotau and go snorkelling and swimming at the Conflict Islands, which are so beautiful they resemble a picture postcard. When you've finished exploring for the day, there's plenty of great food and good fun to be had onboard.

Priced from: $NZ1,210 per person. Departures from: 20 November 2022. carnival.com.au

Transpacific cruise on Quantum of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas is heading our way in 2022 for the first time and is packed with fun activities like the North Star, FlowRider, SeaPlex, iFly, Escape Room, and Laser Tag plus three elaborate production shows that have never been seen here before – Starwater, Sequins & Feathers, and Sonic Odyssey. On shorter cruises it can be hard to fit in all the activities on Quantum of the Seas but you'll have time to do them all on a 17-night Transpacific cruise from Brisbane which sails across the International Dateline and includes stops at Papeete, Moorea, and Bora Bora on the way to Honolulu where the cruise finishes.

Priced from: NZ$2,470 per person. Departures from: 12 April 2023. royalcaribbean.com

Kimberley Coastal Encounter, APT

With its secluded coves, spectacular waterfalls and fascinating rock formations, the Kimberley coast in Australia's northwest offers plenty to explore, from King George Falls, where the river plunges 80 metres over sandstone cliffs, to viewing the tidal phenomenon of Horizontal Falls on a thrilling fast boat ride. APT's six-night round-trip cruise from Broome on Caledonian Sky includes highlights such as seeing Indigenous rock art created by the Wunambal people, an in-depth exploration of Montgomery Reef by zodiac, and watching the 12-metre tides at Talbot Bay. With up to 10 Expedition Team members for a maximum of just 110 guests, there are plenty of opportunities to learn and explore.

Priced from NZ$6,775 per person. Departures from 28 March 2022. aptouring.com.au

Must do itineraries

Not sure where to go? These classic cruise itineraries promise a memorable adventure in some of the most interesting and highly sought after destinations around the world.

Tahiti and the Society Islands, Paul Gauguin Cruises

It is hard to think of a more famous South Pacific destination than Tahiti. With more than 100 islands and atolls that span five different archipelagos, it's the same size as Western Europe and the perfect destination to explore by ship. The classic seven-night Tahiti cruise on the recently refurbished Paul Gaugin takes in the lush landscape and palm tree-lined shores of Moorea on an overnight stay, spends a day on Motu Mahana, a private islet, and explores the isolated coves of Huahine and sun kissed beaches of Bora Bora.

Priced from: NZ$5,635 per person. Departures availabl:e weekly. pgcruises.com

Norwegian Coastal Voyage, Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten's classic voyage sails up and down Norway's coasts daily, stopping at isolated towns and villages to drop off mail and freight and let passengers take a look around. It's a journey that goes beyond simply seeing the sights and immerses travellers in the day-to-day life of their destination. Onboard you'll dine on Norwegian specialties like cloudberries and reindeer sourced from local producers and rub shoulders with the locals who use the ship as a ferry service. Sail on the 12-day Classic Roundtrip Voyage in winter and you'll get another six or seven-day Classic Voyage for free if the Northern Lights don't appear on your cruise.

Priced from: NZ$2,395 per person. Departures available: multiple times a week. hurtigruten.com.au

Mediterranean Empires, Holland America

With an impressive array of ports packed with history, culture and natural beauty, a Mediterranean cruise is the perfect way to experience some of the best of Europe with a minimum of fuss. Holland America has an impressive choice of Mediterranean itineraries but it's hard to go past the 11-night round-trip cruise from Venice on the Oosterdam which combines "don't miss" Mediterranean ports like Mykonos with an overnight stay in Istanbul.

Priced from: NZ$3,110 per person. Departures from: 13 June 2022. hollandamerica.com

Hawaii Inter Island Cruise, NCL





Norwegian Cruise Line's Hawaii cruise showcases the most famous Hawaiian islands on a six-night round-trip from Honolulu, stopping at Kahului in Maui, Hilo and Kona on the Big Island and Nawiliwili on Kauai. Pride of America sails mostly at night and spends the majority of its time in port, including several overnight stays. It's a great way to see the highlights without the hassle or expense of flying. Single travellers are especially well catered for on this ship with an exclusive Studio Lounge for mixing and mingling with other solo travellers.

Priced from: NZ$2,780 per person. Departures: available weekly. ncl.com

Back to nature

Go wild on these nature-focused cruises which promise more animal sightings than you can point a camera at.

Explore Ecuador and its Galapagos Islands with Avalon

Enjoy two days of guided sightseeing in Quito and visit the Charles Darwin Research Station to learn about the conservation of giant tortoises before you board the 16 passenger Treasure of the Galapagos for a memorable four-night cruise through the Galapagos Islands. Along with seeing plenty of wildlife, Avalon Waterways offers a choice of Classic or Active excursions which cater to different interests and fitness levels.

Priced from: $NZ12,631 per person. Departures from: 30 January 2022. avalonwaterways.co.nz

Alaska Glacier Cruise, Celebrity Cruises

Alaska is arguably one of the world's best and most popular cruising destinations. With stunning scenery, wonderful wildlife, and plenty of immersive excursions, it doesn't get much better for nature-loving cruisers. There are multiple lines to choose from but Celebrity Cruises offers a choice of three different ships in Alaska. Learn about First Nations culture in Ketchikan and the gold rush history of Skagway and watch wildlife in the Inside Passage, then extend your holiday with a visit the Boeing Factory, hiking through national parks and exploring Washington State's wine scene pre-or post-cruise in Seattle.

Priced from: NZ$1,310 per person. Departures from: 6 May 2022. celebritycruises.com

Travel across the top of the world

Join Heritage Expeditions for a 15-night expedition voyage to isolated Wrangel Island which was untouched by glaciers during the last ice age. It's not uncommon to see hundreds of polar bears on this voyage. Wrangel Island also has the world's largest population of Pacific walrus and lies near major feeding grounds of the grey whale. Opt for the August 21 2022 sailing and you'll be joined by Professor Buddy Levy who wrote Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition, which recently took out the US National Outdoor Book Award for History.

Priced from: NZ$11,945 per person. Departures from: 24 July 2022. heritage-expeditions.com

Cruise the Ross Sea in style

Set sail for adventure from Dunedin on Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavour for a 22-night luxury Antarctica cruise to Hobart. After a couple of days at sea, you'll enter the Antarctic Circle and begin exploring remote and lesser known destinations such as Cape Roget with its vast adelie penguin colony and the McMurdo Dry Valleys which resemble the surface of Mars. You'll also be one of the few to visit New Zealand's volcanic Balleny Islands where humpback whales come to feed.

Priced from: NZ$60,065 per person. Departures from: 28 January 2024. crystalcruises.com.au

Theme Cruises

Combine your love of cruising with another passion and enjoy two different types of holiday for the price of one on these theme cruises.

Awesome 80s cruise, P&O Cruise

Take My Breath Away, did somebody say 80s cruise? You'll be singing I'm So Excited when you Jump onboard P&O Cruises for a three-night round-trip 80s cruise from Auckland. No one is going to be the Owner of a Lonely Heart with tribute bands and classic 80s pop groups singing Let's Dance and telling everyone Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough. Pack your eyeliner and hairspray and leave any inhibitions about wearing blue eye shadow and stonewashed denim at home.

Priced from: NZ$415 per person. Departures from: 24 November 2022. pocruises.com.au

Digital detox and cruise your way to wellness in Croatia

Ditch your inhibitions (and your phone and other gadgets) on a seven-night wellness cruise that includes sunrise meditation and yoga, mindfulness sessions, a "clean" menu, and liberating skinny dipping in Croatia's blue waters. With a focus on sleep, exercise, diet, and mindfulness, this cruise is the perfect antidote to the challenges and uncertainty of the past two years.

Priced from: NZ$4,765 per person. Departures from: 1 October 2022. cruisecroatia.com

Cruise to the Monaco Grand Prix

Tribute to the King, P&O Cruises

Don't forget your Blue Suede Shoes for this four-day Elvis-themed cruise featuring multiple tribute artists. Kick up your heels at parties that will have you singing Viva Las Vegas and dreaming of Blue Hawaii on this theme cruise where too much Elvis is never enough. There will be Elvis trivia quizzes, lookalike contests, artist meet and greets and fun photo opportunities galore. No Elvis fans will be left Crying in the Chapel with this fun cruise to keep them entertained.

Priced from: NZ$640 per person. Departures from: 3 March 2023.

pocruises.com.au