25 of the best cruise holidays for 2022 and 2023

14 minutes to read
An 11-night round-trip Papua New Guinea cruise with Carnival offers something more meaningful than just cocktails and palm trees. Photo / Supplied s

NZ Herald
By Tiana Templeman

If you've been dreaming of sailing distant shores or taking a once-in-a-lifetime cruise closer to home, there's never been a better time to book your next ocean adventure.

Just like a cruise ship buffet, there

Trips of a lifetime