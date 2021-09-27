Inside the world's most expensive cruise suite: Regent Seven Seas Grandeur

The Regent Suite on the Regent Seven Seas Grandeur is twice the size of a tennis court. Photo / Supplied, Regent Seven Seas, DADO

The Regent Suite on the Regent Seven Seas Grandeur is twice the size of a tennis court. Photo / Supplied, Regent Seven Seas, DADO

Costing the equivalent of a small yacht a night, this is the most expensive floating hotel room in the world.

After a 19-month hiatus Kiwi cruisers might be planning a holiday splurge. At $15,000-a-night the Regent suite blows the competition - and most budgets - out of the water.

With a footprint is the size of two tennis courts, the cruise has managed to fit plenty of features within the 413 square metres for rest and play.

At the prow of the new ship Seven Seas Grandeur, wraparound windows provide 270 degree views of the ocean. With glass skylights in the front facing parlour, there's little that escapes your view as the world sails by.

There's quite a lot to take in within the cabins, too.

The Regent suite viewing 'parlour'. Photo / Supplied, Regent Seven Seas, DADO

Designed by the Miami-based Studio DADO, they have scoured the world to refurbish the luxury ocean-going ship.

"We knew a lot of the guests are world travellers" says studio co-founder Yohandel Ruiz.

The design incorporates nine different types of marble. The most impressive of these is the living room bar, a single piece of polished Italian stone.

The suite was planned "like a gallery," says lead designer June Cuadra, "where every piece of furniture, every finish material, every artwork has been painstakingly curated."

At the centre of the suite is the master bedroom. The bed is a stately four poster and has an impressive hand-painted headboard.

Master suite: Sleep soundly in this hand crafted $15000 a night suite. Photo / Supplied, Regent Seven Seas, Dado

The en-suite is less of a 'bathroom' and more of a private spa. With a central shower and facilities arranged around the ocean-facing window. At the prow, heated marble spa beds and a solid carved bathtub are equally appealing places to watch the changing seascape.

It almost seems a shame to leave, but you'd be missing out on the key luxury suite inclusions.

The guests of the Regent suite are provide with a personal car and guide in every port of call, to make sure they don't miss a thing while one shore.

There are nine different types of marble used in the new Regent Suite. Photo / Supplied, Regent Seven Seas, DADO

Designed to sleep up to six guests, with separate guest bathrooms, you could always split the fare. Guests also have use of a private 12-person dining room, should you need any extra space for entertaining.

This is only the latest iteration of costliest cruise suite. New ship the Seven Seas Grandeur is set to welcome its first guests in November 2023, on her inaugural sailings.

There are already five Regent master suites in use aboard the Grandeur's sister ships, which are the most expensive cruise cabins in use.

At $10,650 a night Crystal Cruises Penthouse is a close second place, but few cruise ships will offer space quite as large as the Regent's premiere suite when the Grandeur arrives in the Caribbean.

