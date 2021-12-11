The best travel experiences in Asia for 2022

Recently named Asia's Leading Luxury Train see India aboard the Maharajas Express. Photo / Getty Images

From bucket-list experiences, through to the most luxurious and jaw-dropping places to stay, eat and drink, Alice Frances discovers the very best Asia has to offer for 2022 and beyond.

Do

Hit the slopes in style in Japan

Niseko, Japan

Considering Japan's top ski-resorts get more than twice the snow dumping that the likes of world-famous Utah and Colorado get in a year, it's not surprising that skiers are now flocking to Japan. And, for a high-end experience, there's now no beating up-and-coming Niseko, located in Hokkaido, just south of Sapporo. After a day carving through the Champagne-powder slopes, you can then unwind in an onsen (hot spring), right next to a towering, active volcano. In the last two years, several five-star resorts have opened, including a Ritz-Carlton and W Hotel, alongside boutique stores and fine-dining restaurants, making Niseko a new favourite among A-listers.

niseko-village.com/en

Niseko, located in Hokkaido, just south of Sapporo, is fast becoming one of Japan's top ski resort towns. Photo / Getty Images

Experience India aboard Asia's most luxurious train

Rajasthan, India

Recently named Asia's Leading Luxury Train at the 2021 World Travel Awards for the second year running, there's no more opulent way to see India than aboard the Maharajas' Express. With fine dining and spaciously appointed luxury cabins, there are four itineraries to choose from, ranging from three to six-night stays. It's hard to go past the Indian Splendour though, which runs from Delhi to Mumbai over six nights, taking in a game drive at Ranthambore National Park and lavish dinner at Rambagh Palace along the way.

the-maharajas.com

See Orangutan in Borneo

Borneo, Malaysia

Treat yourself to a once-in-a-lifetime experience, exploring Asia's largest island, where you'll find some of the world's oldest rainforests, home to the orangutan. Try the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre in Northern Borneo where around 60 to 80 orangutans live wild and free across the 43 square km of protected land. Many of the nearby hotels in Sandakan offer a shuttle service to the reserve – or it's a short 45-minute flight from Kota Kinabalu where you'll find five-star resorts, including a Mariott, Hyatt Regency and Shangri La.

Make a wish at Taiwan's Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival

Pingxi, Taiwan

While lantern festivals are common in Asia, this one is a cut above the rest. Held in the remote mountain town of Pingxi, its low light pollution and stunning cliffs make it the perfect spot to view the annual sea of luminous lanterns rising from the dark. Book in now for the February 2023 festival where you can write your wishes on your lantern and send it up into the heavens for good luck in the New Year. Stay in Taipei at the luxurious Shangri La Hotel, from where a private car can take you to the spectacle.

eng.taiwan.net.tw

Take a five-star cruise through South-East Asia

Singapore to Hong Kong, China

Take in some of the world's most blissful beaches – as well as humming cities and glorious temples and monuments, aboard this Silversea cruise that has it all. Starting in Singapore, this 14-day itinerary takes in Ko Samui, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue before arriving in Hong Kong, with a few days spent at sea to truly enjoy the lavish facilities on board. Each spacious cabin comes with butler service, plus there are eight restaurants to choose from, lounges, cafes, a spa, casino and cinema – but no crowds, with cruise numbers limited to ensure one of the highest space to guest ratios in the business.

silversea.com

In Sri Lanka, Amangalla's sister resort, Amanwella, is perched upon a private gold sand beach. Photo / Supplied

Watch turtles hatching on a remote Malaysian island

Turtle Islands National Park, Malaysian Borneo

Known locally as Pulau Penyu, this picturesque spot is also the nesting site of the endangered green hawksbill turtle. Stop by for the day to take your chances on seeing one, or opt to stay overnight on the island, where you can take in a sunset stroll on the beach before dinner, then settle in for the evening's show. Come nightfall, female turtles crawl up the beach and lay their eggs, which are whisked away to the hatchery to protect them from predators. Follow your park ranger for a tour of the hatchery, where – if you're lucky – you may even get to witness a turtle hatching.

Stay

The Oberoi Amarvilas

Agra, India

You really can't go past the Oberoi for a room with a view. Enjoy a candlelit dinner on your own private balcony and watch as night falls over the Taj Mahal and it lights up in all its majesty, right in front of you. All rooms at this truly decadent five-star resort come with marble ensuite bathrooms and personal butlers, while larger suites include private sun decks and loungers, living and dining spaces – as well as a luxurious marble bath that overlooks the Taj Mahal.

oberoihotels.com

Amiana Resort Nha Trang

Nha Trang, Vietnam

If you're planning a trip with young children or teens in tow, look no further than this Amiana Resort – the Luxury Family Resort Global Winner at the recent Luxury Hotel Awards 2021. You'll likely not want to leave the sprawling grounds, nestled on a private white-sand beach with multiple, giant saltwater and freshwater pools, a world-class spa and mudbath, restaurants, kids club and water-sports centre. But if you can tear yourself away, there's a plethora of excursions available, from snorkelling and fishing trips, to shopping and cultural trips to the nearby heart of Nha Trang – many offered on push-bikes or Vespas.

amianaresort.com

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives

Fari Islands, Maldives

To really get away from it all, there's no better spot than the Maldives. One of the newest – and most luxurious resorts – is the Ritz-Carlton, which just opened its doors in June. The over-water villas feature private infinity pools and sundecks, while larger villas also come with private chefs and butlers. Otherwise, there's five fine-dining restaurants and bars to choose from, a tennis court, dive centre, kids club, spa, and even a photography studio to ensure you take home picture-perfect mementoes from your stay.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/maldives-fari-islands

Luxury hotel Amangalla offers a truly unique location, nestled within the ramparts of Sri Lanka's 17th-century Calle Fort, a Unesco World heritage Site. Photo / Supplied

Amangalla

Galle, Sri Lanka

A simply stunning resort, Amangalla offers a truly unique location, nestled within the ramparts of Sri Lanka's 17th-century Calle Fort, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Offering views of the Fort and harbour on one side and the hotel's lush gardens and pools on the other, it also boasts exquisite dining options and a world-famous spa, The Baths (don't miss the Ayurvedic therapy options). For a different change of pace, visit Amangalla's sister resort, Amanwella, 75km further along the coast, which provides the perfect rural counteroffering. Perched upon a private gold sand beach, surrounded by lush jungle, it's ideal for honeymooners, with romantic private beach barbecues on offer, or wildlife safari excursions to the nearby national parks, where you'll likely spot elephants – perhaps even a leopard.

aman.com/resorts/amangalla; aman.com/resorts/amanwella

Anantara Resort

Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

The Uluwatu Anantara Resort, perched dramatically on the cliffs above the Indian Ocean, is known as one of Bali's most lavish, as well as its sister resort in upmarket Seminyak. Now, a third resort is due to open its doors mid-2022 in the serene surrounds of Ubud. It's promising the same impeccable five-star attention to detail, with a world-class spa, dedicated kids club and several dining options, including a "Dining by Design" experience, curated by a private chef, in and around the resort.

anantara.com

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

Chang Rai, Thailand

Step into another world in northern Thailand, at this one-of-a-kind resort. Interact with rescue elephants, seize the day fishing with locals or explore mountain trails and bamboo jungles before returning to unwind in luxury tents. Forget what you know about tents, because these luxurious, safari-styled offerings are far from what you may expect. Featuring hardwood, bamboo and leather interiors, opulent bathrooms (including outdoor rain showers) and wooden hot tubs, each "tent" offers a breath-taking view.

fourseasons.com/goldentriangle

Activities at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle in Thailand include seeing rescue elephants or exploring mountain trails and bamboo jungles. Photo / Supplied

Commune by the Great Wall

Beijing, China

Visiting the Great Wall should really be on everyone's bucket list – but if you're in search of a different experience to a day tour from your central Beijing accommodation – then this one could be for you. This five-star hotel by the Hyatt is located within walking distance of the Shui Guan section of the Wall – meaning you can pop out to visit it at your own leisure, without the crowds. The sprawling complex includes a 176-room hotel as well as 36 architecturally designed villas, each unique and offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

hyatt.com

Eat

The Chairman

Hong Kong, China

Recently voted Asia's Best Restaurant and the 10th best in the world, The Chairman offers up fresh traditional Cantonese fare in a modern setting. Its tea menu is almost as spectacular as its wine list, and the food is simply sensational. Whilst the menu is often traditional, each dish offers up a surprise twist – like the 20-year fermented lemon peels you'll find in the razor clams with glass noodles. Don't miss the steamed flowery crab or the crispy pork belly sticky rice cakes.

thechairmangroup.com

The Den

Tokyo, Japan

For the fourth year running, The Den has been named Best Restaurant in Japan. With two Michelin stars, its signature dishes include Den's twist on Monaka, a waffle filled with white-miso-marinated foie gras, and "Dentucky Fried Chicken" – a wing stuffed with black sticky rice, pinenuts and goji berries. You'll likely be sat at the counter overlooking head-chef Zaiya Hasgawa as he gets to business (and cracks jokes) – and no visit is complete without meeting the restaurant's mascot, Puchi Jr, Hasgawa's much-loved chihuahua.

jimbochoden.com/en

Ultraviolet

Shanghai, China

Just one of the 40 Michelin starred restaurants in Shanghai, Ultraviolet offers more than just an excellent meal – it's a spectacle. The experience begins onboard a bus that drives you to your final destination, where just 10 diners eat at a time. It's the brainchild of French chef, Paul Pairet who has now won several awards (including Chef's Choice) and while it's not cheap at US$900 a head, you certainly won't leave hungry, with 22 courses (and drinks pairing) on offer.

uvbypp.cc

Drink

Sky Bar

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Take the lift to level 33 of the Traders Hotel where you'll find a long swimming pool, surrounded by private booths – perfect for a lazy afternoon cocktail. Or, for a real spectacle, time your visit for sunset and settle in by a window seat for the best view in town as the lights of the iconic Petronas Towers begin to twinkle.

shangri-la.com/kualalumpur/shangrila

Alfresco 64 Whiskey Bar

Bangkok, Thailand

One of the most opulent bars in Thailand, 64 is also the world's highest open-air whiskey bar. Towering above the city, its unique design resembles the bow of a superyacht, delivering breathtaking views. It might be famous for its extensive whiskey selection, but it also boasts an impressive oyster and caviar bar.

lebua.com/restaurants/alfresco-64

Coa

Hong Kong, China

Recently named Asia's Best Bar, Coa is – surprisingly - a cosy Mexican bar named after the machete-like tool used for harvesting agave. Featuring a 41-page agave list, with 200 different bottles to choose from, owner/bartender Jay Khan has personally visited every distillery and can find your perfect match.

coa.com.hk

Bar 81

Seoul, South Korea

If you're looking for the perfect location to raise a glass of bubbles, look no further. Located in South Korea's tallest building, this Champagne bar offers staggering views outside, and opulent decadence inside. White and gold crystals hang artfully from the ceiling, resembling effervescent Champagne bubbling – making it an ideal location from which to say "Cheers!" (or "Geonbae!" in Korean).

lottehotel.com/seoul-signiel/en/dining/bar-81.html