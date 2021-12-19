Have wings, will travel: Spectacular hotels with private airstrips

In this Covid age of travel, flying visits take on a whole new significance, writes Francesca Syz

A derelict estate on Scotland's Black Isle peninsula has been immaculately restored as a series of suites and stylish self-catering cottages. The set-up couldn't feel more appropriate.

It's not the decadent, dusky pink velvet headboards in the bedrooms, the Tesla charging points or the enormous outdoor firepit for sitting around after dinner that make Newhall Mains feel very "now" - it's the private airstrip that runs alongside it, which means guests can fly right in for their holiday on a privately owned or chartered light aircraft.

Because when we can travel again, it's clear we'll be more conscious of doing it in a safe, healthy way. And those who choose to fly privately will discover that some of the world's most exciting hotels already have their own airstrips, so you can fly right to their doorstep.

South Australia's Hutton Vale Farm has its own airstrip, so you can be whisked there from Adelaide in a private charter Cessna in no time. Photo / SATC

Here are our favourites:

La Nava del Barranco, Spain

A little south of Madrid in central Spain, wild, windswept Castilla-La Mancha is Don Quixote country. It's also home to one of Spain's largest private villas, La Nava del Barranco, which has an airstrip big enough for international private jets. Set on a hillside among olive plantations and vineyards, it sleeps up to 24 guests in 14 elegantly luxurious suites and feels like a very private five-star hotel.

Within, you'll find multiple drawing rooms and dining rooms for candlelit dinners, a library, cinema, playroom, gym, spa and outdoor pool. Head out on safari, spotting wild deer, eagles and Iberian Lynx or try clay pigeon and partridge shooting, horse riding, hot-air ballooning and amazing picnics in the countryside.

lanavadelbarranco.com/about-us

Wild, windswept Castilla-La Mancha is home to one of Spain's largest private villas, La Nava del Barranco, which has an airstrip big enough for international private jets. Photo / Supplied

Cuixmala, Mexico

Once the private retreat of Sir James Goldsmith, his family, his mistresses and an endless conveyor belt of high-profile guests like Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger and Ronald Reagan, it's no surprise that this impossibly chic, Pacific coast beachfront eco-resort has its own private airstrip. While you may have to change to a smaller private aircraft at Puerto Vallarta, you can definitely "go private charter" the whole way.

Set within the densely lush Chemela-Cuixmala Biosphere Reserve, it's made up of one extraordinary "centrepiece" main house, three large four-bedroom villas and an assortment of free-standing casitas and bungalows, which can be rented individually or on an exclusive-use basis. There are also multiple pools and terraces, three private beaches and 30,000 acres of wilderness in which to roam. Additionally, the estate has its own organic and biodynamic farm, which provides 90 per cent of the food served.

cuixmala.com

Islas Secas, Panama

This luxury island resort, spread over 14 islets and sleeping 24 guests, offers the ultimate barefoot luxury experience. Remote and under-the-radar, you stay in stylish casitas designed to connect you with the natural surroundings, while offering every creature comfort. It's also a heavenly place to snorkel, dive, kayak, head out on a nature hike or simply relax on one of its many hidden powder-white beaches.

Panama's Islas Secas is a luxury island resort, spread over 14 islets and sleeping 24 guests, offering the ultimate barefoot luxury experience. Photo / Supplied

The resort has an air-conditioned 17-seater Twin Otter private plane transfer direct from Panama City, which takes an hour and is available both for private charter and by the seat. After landing at Tocumen International Airport, you'll be escorted to the FBO terminal and then flown to an airstrip on the main Secas island, cutting out on hours spent catching a domestic flight and then a boat journey.

While casitas are available on an individual basis, you can also exclusively book Islas Secas for approximately $30,382 per night, which includes all meals and drinks and a selection of activities on and off the island. Prices for the private plane transfer are available on request.

islassecas.com

Laucala Island, Fiji

Probably the most exclusive private island resort in Fiji, Laucala is the private home of Austrian billionaire and co-founder of Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, set within 3000 acres and offering a contemporary take on rustic Fijian style. Available on an exclusive-use basis for groups of up to 20 people, accommodation is split between one, two and three-bedroom villas, some set into the forest, others right on the beach. There are multiple swimming pools, horses to ride, an 18-hole David McLay Kidd-designed golf course and spa which uses organic, island-made oils.

Laucala's past guests include Oprah Winfrey and Elle McPherson. Photo / Supplied

All the resort's villas are amazing, but the Peninsula Villa, which has its own private beach, and the two-bedroom Overwater Villa, which appears to float above the lagoon, are the most spectacular. Both have private jetties and pools carved into the rock. Private jets – up to Falcon 900s in size – can fly into the resort's concrete airstrip, or alternatively, the resort's own King Air B200 will collect you from the Nadi International Airport.

laucala.com

Wharekauhau Country Estate, New Zealand

This country estate-turned-boutique hotel and spa is set within a 3500-acre working sheep and cattle farm in the Wairarapa wine-growing region. It's a glorious place to roam with a mix of forests, lakes, rivers, rolling pastures and dramatic black sand coastline and the hotel will provide you with bikes or arrange fishing, hiking, archery and clay target shooting. You are also within spitting distance of 29 boutique wineries.

An hour and half's drive from Wellington, Wharekauhau in Wairarapa also has a private airstrip for light aircraft and can arrange for a private charter to fly you in. Photo / Supplied

There's much to be said for hanging out by the heated indoor pool or in the spa before heading to the courtyard for pre-dinner wine and canapes, then heading to the dining room for a gourmet feast. An hour and half's drive from Wellington, the estate also has a private airstrip for light aircraft and can arrange for a private charter to fly you in from anywhere in Australasia. Alternatively, they'll provide you with a personal driver who will pick you up from anywhere in New Zealand or take you anywhere you want to go. It's all very civilised.

wharekauhau.co.nz

The Brando, French Polynesia

"That private island" where Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday in October 2020 and where Barack Obama retreated to after leaving the White House, The Brando is the ultimate jet-set retreat and of course, it has an airstrip. Originally owned by Marlon Brando, who discovered it while filming Mutiny on the Bounty, it's a secluded haven with 35 villas, 50km off the coast of Tahiti.

Days can be spent exploring the place on foot, by bike, with snorkel or paddleboard, and having spa treatments in treehouse treatment rooms. Meals are Michelin-quality, making the most of the bountiful produce on land and sea.

Travel from Tahiti to The Brando private island resort, by its own private jet service which operates two six-passenger Britten-Norman aircraft as well as two twin-otters. Photo / Romeo Balancourt

You can travel from Tahiti to the island by its own private jet service, Air Tetiaroa, which operates two six-passenger Britten-Norman aircraft as well as two Twin-Otters which carry 14 passengers each and depart from a private terminal at Faa'a International Airport. You can also arrange for your own private charter to land on the island.

thebrando.com

Hutton Vale Farm, Southern Australia

This lovely family-owned winery in the Barossa Valley is renowned for its fine wine, free-range natural pasture lamb and hand-made artisan produce. It offers luxury B&B breaks with wine tasting (it specialises in shiraz and riesling) and gourmet barbecues, all from the comfort of a stand-alone two-bedroom villa or four additional rooms in more rustic cabin accommodation.

Hutton Vale Farm is in the Barossa region of South Australia, just a short private flight from Adelaide. Photo / SATC

The really fun part is that the farm has its own airstrip, so you can be whisked there from Adelaide in a private charter Cessna in no time. You could then fly north to the extraordinary Arkaba Conservancy in the Flinders Ranges, one of the Luxury Lodges of Australia, for an immersive outback safari.

huttonvale.com

Amanpulo, Philippines

This pristine island may feel remote but its private airstrip means you can zoom in from Manila in just over an hour. The elegantly low-key resort is home to 42 casitas and several bigger villas, all linked by a maze of unpaved roads through the tropical jungle and there are pristine white beaches in every direction. The wilderness is very much left to take centre-stage.

Each party has a personal assistant, on hand to organise activities and make dinner reservations in one of the resort's excellent restaurants. There is also a world-class hilltop spa and yoga studio with panoramic views over the island.

About 360km south of Manila, Amanpulo is reached exclusively by private charters, either on the Aman Private Jet, available for guest charter, the resort's own aircraft which carries up to 15 people, or a separate charter you arrange through the hotel, all of which depart from the resort's own hangar at Manila Airport.

Stays at Amanpulo start from $2300 per room per night, including return flights from Manila Airport.

aman.com/resorts/amanpulo

