Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Travel

Have wings, will travel: Spectacular hotels with private airstrips

8 minutes to read
Daily Telegraph UK
By Francesca Syz

In this Covid age of travel, flying visits take on a whole new significance, writes Francesca Syz

A derelict estate on Scotland's Black Isle peninsula has been immaculately restored as a series of suites and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.