Covid-19 coronavirus: Travel to Fiji getting closer for NZ holiday-makers

Fiji's allure has always been that rare tonic of balmy, palmy islands, authentic culture and warm welcomes (and farewells) accessible to every budget. Photo / Laucala Resort

Fiji's allure has always been that rare tonic of balmy, palmy islands, authentic culture and warm welcomes (and farewells) accessible to every budget. Photo / Laucala Resort

As our Pacific neighbour prepares to celebrate Fiji Day this Sunday, Kendall Hill looks at how the country's tourism industry is preparing to reopen to the world.

When Fiji reopens to international tourists in November, the Pacific archipelago looks set to become the very model of modern, Covid-era travel. Given tourism normally brings in around 40 per cent of Fiji's GDP, the country is moving decisively to ensure holidaymakers come back in force and in safety.

To that end, its 330 tropical islands will be accessible to only fully-vaccinated visitors (also a requirement of the airlines flying there).

For their part, Fijians have mobbed vaccination centres and about 70 per cent of the 18+ population has been fully vaccinated; the Government expects that figure will exceed 80 per cent by the time borders reopen at the start of November. More than 97 per cent of Fijians have had one dose.

As an extra caution, all travellers will need to return a negative Covid test 72 hours before landing in Nadi and also submit to a rapid test on arrival. Precise protocols are still defined, but rest assured Fiji is taking no chances. It can't afford to botch its No 1 economic earner.

The Fijian government expects that 80 per cent of its population (18+) will be fully vaccinated by the time borders reopen at the start of November. Photo / Fiji Ministry of Health

That's why they've introduced the Fiji Care Commitment, a QR code and certification system that assures visitors will access only fully vaccinated operators, from airport transfers to resorts and dive boats.

Fiji Tourism CEO Brent Hill insists Fiji is a naturally safe holiday destination given its small population, outdoor lifestyle and glorious isolation.



"Coming to Fiji is about as Covid-safe as you can really be, I think. In the sense that it naturally lends itself to lots of outdoor activities, lots of activities away from other people, and that beautiful amazing weather," Hill says.

"When I look at a lot of the advice around the world, it's to avoid indoor areas, avoid poorly ventilated areas, and I look around Fiji and I go, 'well, that's something we naturally have'."

Hill says it is "the universal desire within government" for Fiji to reopen to quarantine-free travel. Obviously, it takes two to tango but the country is hoping to establish trusted bilateral "bubbles" with low-Covid or green zone nations such as New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Canada and Korea.

Fiji Airways chief Andre Viljoen says his airline will be ready when travel resumes, with 100 per cent of the carrier's workforce set to be vaccinated by the end of October.

Both Viljoen and Hill emphasised the bargain holiday packages that will be offered to entice post-lockdown travellers.

"We are ready and waiting with the most affordable full-inclusive packages for New Zealanders to visit Fiji – packages which will include flights, accommodation, meals and, of course, drinks," Viljoen says.

"Some packages and flights will be up to 45 per cent more affordable than what they were in 2019."

Hill says government subsidies to the tourism industry are likely to result in seven-day holiday packages for around $1000, including airfares, hotel accommodation, meals and beverages. "I haven't seen prices like that for a long, long time."

Fiji's allure has always been that rare tonic of balmy, palmy islands, authentic culture and warm welcomes (and farewells) accessible to every budget. Resorts on the main island of Viti Levu offer bungalow indulgence from $100 a night; elsewhere in the archipelago, you can find some of the planet's most exclusive resorts.

Laucala, the private island of Red Bull billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, has 25 residences, five restaurants, dozens of infinity pools, an 18-hole golf course and even a submarine. Photo / Supplied

None more so, perhaps, than Laucala, the private island of Red Bull billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz (laucala.com). Guests at the 25 rock-star residences have five restaurants and bars at their disposal alongside dozens of infinity pools, a pro-standard 18-hole golf course and a fleet of watercraft, even including a submarine.

There's also a no-fly zone over Laucala to keep prying paparazzi at bay when celebrities, such as past guests Oprah Winfrey and Elle Macpherson, are in residence. Which is the very least you'd expect when rates hover around US$5600 (NZ$8000) a night.

Laucala's past guests include Oprah Winfrey and Elle McPherson. Photo / Supplied

The Fiji islands cater equally well to mere mortals at resorts such as Castaway, a favourite holiday isle of New Zealand families since the 1960s.

Like many top resorts, all of Castaway's staff have been vaccinated, so guests can enjoy its breezy thatched bures, palm-strung hammocks and toes-in-the-sand dining in carefree comfort.

The New Zealand Government is yet to set a date for re-engaging with Fiji, beyond saying it plans to "progressively re-open our borders to the world where it is safe to do so and where we can maintain our elimination strategy".

Whenever that is, Fiji will be waiting.

"As much as we never would have wanted Covid, it's been a reset," Hill explains. "And the people who come here first are going to be so rewarded because they are going to be so welcomed.

"Fiji is the perfect antidote to Covid. Because it's the place you can come and just forget about what's happened. You can relax, be looked after, and you'll feel like a whole new person again. And doesn't everybody need that?"

Fiji Day is celebrated on October 10.

Check alert level and border restrictions and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz and safetravel.govt.nz