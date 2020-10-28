Website of the Year

Inside Kim Kardashian-West's 40th birthday party on a private island in Tahiti

She is arguably the most famous woman on the planet - so it will come as no surprise Kim Kardashian-West rented a whole island to celebrate her 40th. Photo / Supplied

news.com.au
By: Lexie Cartwright

A private jet, an entire island and a lavish party – it's safe to say Kim Kardashian-West went all out for her birthday week.

The reality TV queen was dubbed "tone deaf" after flying her inner circle, including her famous family members, to an undisclosed island on a jet at the weekend so they could celebrate Kim's milestone 40th away from coronavirus restrictions.

Kim and her entourage jetted out of Los Angeles on a Crystal Cruises' Boeing 777-200LR, which features 88 flat beds, a restaurant and a bar.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

The five-day trip reportedly cost the beauty mogul upwards of $US1 million.

Along with a series of glamorous images she posted to Instagram, Kim wrote that her and her reported 30 guests, who have spent several days partying on the island, "danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more".

It is understood the island was in Tahiti.

☀️ Girls just wanna have sun ☀️

A source told the New York Post: "The group was limited to Kim's closest family and friends. Everyone on the trip was repeatedly tested for COVID before they left in the middle of the night on a private Boeing 777.

"Once on the island they had lavish dinner after dinner, spa treatments and hikes through the nature sanctuary. There was no expense spared. Everyone was banned from posting on social media by Kim to ensure her privacy."

Kim also revealed she asked her guests to undergo quarantine before they all congregated for the luxurious holiday.

This is 40!

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she said on Instagram.

"I realize (sic) that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

Kim's sisters Kourtney, Khloe, half-sister Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner were present in the pictures, as well as Tristan Thompson, Corey Gamble and Scott Disick.

💛 BEST TRIP EVER!! Thank you Keeks 💛 📸 @pierresnaps

Interestingly, it is not known if Kanye West or Kylie Jenner attended the fanfare given they weren't seen in any pictures or didn't post from the island on their own accounts.

Members of the family posted several relaxed pics from their exotic trip away, with Kendall posing as she sipped on a cocktail while Kim, Khloe and Kourtney looked relaxed as they frolicked on a beach in their bikinis.

Kim also posted a host of breathtaking bikini pictures solo as she soaked up the sunshine, captioning them, "ThisIs40".

selfie selfie

The celebrations will no doubt appear on the upcoming – and final – season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which streams on Binge.

Ahead of the secret trip, Kim's family hosted a surprise party for the KKW Beauty founder where they re-created moments from her birthdays over the years.

Kim took to Instagram to tell her fans what happened inside the bash.

All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.

"They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos," Kim wrote on Instagram after her birthday bash on October 21.

"They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party."

"I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday."

"Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10."