Jen Jones is an expert adviser on My Dream Green Home on TVNZ.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, renovation expert Jen Jones takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

You’ll often find me at Milford Beach with my husband and kids — it’s our go-to spot, not just in the summer, but year round. You know what the Scandis say, there’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing — although I think it was originally Alfred Wainwright who said that!

Favourite brunch spot?

Josy in Grey Lynn, all I have to do is nod when I walk in because all the staff know my order!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Definitely Depot — maybe popping to Fed next door for a sweet treat to finish.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Less so about the visitor, more so about our kids. We have annual passes to the zoo and that’s always an easy place to go with visitors who want to spend time with us and the kids, and see one of Auckland’s sights. Failing that, we’re foodies so it’s a babysitter and meal out. We’re big fans of a “walking degustation”, so choosing somewhere like Ponsonby or K Road, starting at one end with a drink and some nibbles and hitting half a dozen others for additional “courses”.

Auckland Zoo is an easy place to take visitors to, says Jen Jones. Photo / Auckland Zoo

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Depends on your definition of ‘finish’. It’s either Deadshot or Caretaker for a mocktail, or the couch with a turmeric tea.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Everyday Coffee in Sandringham — owned (and designed) by Janusz and Sarah Choromanski. Janusz is an architect who specialises in sustainable design and has impeccable taste; matched with impeccable delivery by the contractor Mass Built who happens to be Janusz’s uncle, and also specialises in sustainable projects.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

Fish Smith on Jervois Rd. There is no other. Also incidentally where I shared my first meal with my husband back in December 2015 so it’ll always be special.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Not so much a hike, but I love the Weona Reserve coastal walkway in Westmere.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Western Springs, be it Foos or Fat Freddy’s — it never disappoints.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

It’s hard to beat Trade Me if you know what you’re looking for and how to find it; but there are some great treasure troves around the city for vintage wares to complement a contemporary home as well.

Jen Jones is one of the experts on My Dream Green Home, TVNZ’s new show hosted by Rhiannon McCall that will help Kiwis radically transform their homes from eco-nightmares to eco-fabulous. The show premieres on June 19.



