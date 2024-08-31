Waikato Home and Garden Show returns

Celebrating its 40th year, the Waikato Home and Garden Show is coming to Globox Arena and Events Centre, Claudelands, Hamilton from October 3 to 6.

The largest home show in New Zealand is inviting more than 20,000 home and garden idea-seekers to enjoy classic events, such as the Resene Seminar Series, Samsung Cooking Theatre, and Gourmet Food Pavilion. Fans can also enjoy cool new events this year, including Hancock’s Drinks Masterclass, an extended entertainment zone for kids, and a Paws Wellness Pet Zone. The Waikato Home and Garden show was first launched by Graham Hannah in 1984, and is now run by his daughter Rebecca. waikatohomeshow.co.nz

Join this year's Waikato Home & Garden Show in Claudelands, Hamilton, on October 3 to 6. Photo / Waikato Home & Garden Show

New luxury nature retreats in Northern Ireland

For those who love luxury and relaxation, the award-winning Galgorm Luxury Hotel and Spa within 182ha of parkland next to the River Maine in Northern Ireland just introduced its new Forest Dens, inviting guests to a enjoy a unique and luxurious retreat.

Just 30 minutes from Belfast, each den is suitable for two guests, and feature bohemian-style backyards, outdoor showers, private saunas, and wood-fired baths. Each stay also includes access to the award-winning Thermal Spa Village, where saunas, hot tubs, and even a snow cabin await. galgorm.com/forest-dens

Go on a luxury nature break at Northern Ireland's award-winning Galgorm Luxury Hotel and Spa. Photo / Galgorm Forest Dens

Ready for a drag-tastic party?

A colourful mega celebration is about to land in Broken Hill, Australia, as the annual Broken Heel Festival gears up for the 30th anniversary of “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert!”

This five-day extravaganza will be held at the movie’s famous filming location, Palace Hotel, with drag performances, disco beats, and dazzling divas from star-studded casts like Marcia Hines, Anita Wigl’it, and Kita Mean. With the unique charm of the town and nostalgia, the ultimate pride party is set in stone. Visit bhfestival.com for the full lineup of events.

Celebrate this year's Broken Heel Festival with host Maude Boate aboard the Silver Stiletto. Photo / Credit Destination NSW

Hilton comes to Hobart

Hobart, Australia is about to get a chic new addition. DoubleTree by Hilton is set to open its new hotel in the heart of Hobart’s city centre and waterfront precinct this year.

The new DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart is designed for modern comfort and convenience, featuring 206 well-equipped rooms and amenities such as a restaurant and bar, two meeting rooms, an indoor swimming pool, and a fitness centre. Aiming to become the ideal spot for both business and leisure travellers, the new hotel is strategically placed within walking distance of Hobart’s city centre, the waterfront, and the vibrant Salamanca Place, offering accessibility to Hobart’s famous markets, galleries, and cafes. Keep an eye out for its grand opening at hilton.com