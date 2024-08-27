For 17 years, chef Jeremy Rameka and partner and maitre d’ Natalie Bulman have owned and operated the blue bungalow, which houses up to 30 seats for degustation-only dining.

Judges said “thoughtfully conceived, carefully considered dishes” were the hallmark of Rameka and his team.

“Jeremy takes commonplace ingredients and shapes them into culinary masterworks - no fire, fuss or fanfare, no superfluous garnish.”

People wanting a taste of the award-winning fare should be quick, as the owners have indicated they intend to move out of the region and start a new restaurant in 2025.

Pacifica in Napier, with its iconic bright blue bungalow, gained three hats at the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2024. Pictured is chef Jeremy Rameka with partner/maitre d’ Natalie Bulman. Photo / Paul Taylor

Over in Havelock North, one of the country’s most awarded wineries has added another accolade to its name.

Craggy Range Restaurant, helmed by chef Casey McDonald, gained two hats and won Best Winery Restaurant of the Year.

“Showcasing an outstanding New Zealand wine story in a location that is as awesome as it is beautiful, Craggy Range also boasts, in Casey McDonald, a chef who is at the top of his game,” judges said.

Housemate pickles, ferments, and preserves were mentioned as standout culinary treats, as were McDonald’s potato focaccia bread and gnocchi dressed in braised rabbit and a butter, herb and tarragon sauce.

“Sandwiched between the glorious Te Mata peak and a view of the vines, diners get to enjoy accomplished creations that often draw inspiration from the kitchen gardens. This is not a challenging menu for diners, but it is superbly executed.”

In January this year, former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern gave McDonald a special shoutout when her wedding was hosted at the venue, with McDonald himself providing the main course.

Casey McDonald (left) and his Craggy Range Restaurant have been awarded Best Winery Restaurant of the Year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Three other local establishments were also awarded hats at this year’s awards.

Central Fire Station Bistro, named the best regional restaurant last year, received two hats, and Black Barn Restaurant and Cellar 495 gained one hat.

Lead assessor Kerry Tyack said highlights this year had been the welcome return of a focus on root vegetables, further support for sustainability, and broad acknowledgement that shorter menus have a legitimate role to play in the restaurant experience.

“We know it’s tough out there: listening to stories of heartbreak and frustration, watching as industry friends face financial and emotional loss, we can’t help but reflect on the wisdom or value of what we do. But, while there is undisputedly plenty to lament, there is also plenty to celebrate.

“We need to keep promoting the good, we need to acknowledge hard work and great effort and we need to keep promoting dining out at all levels so that Cuisine readers make informed choices, are left satisfied and happy and continue to support this amazing industry.”