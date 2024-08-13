“The reason why I call it A Life Less Punishing, which is a play on the saying, A Life Less Ordinary, and we’re always told that our lives need to be fantastic, we need to do all these incredible things, but when you’re doing incredible things and you’re still not enjoying your life, you realise that there’s no hope.”

Matt Heath will discuss his new book, "A Life Less Punishing: 13 Ways to Love the Life You’ve Got".

Mulligan, who is also a busy dad to Hazel, 13, Daisy, 10, Felix, 8, and Scout, 5, will share captivating stories from his life as a restaurant reviewer and provide a behind-the-scenes look at the world of radio and television as the media landscape evolves.

Mulligan told Herald Business editor at large Liam Dann it was on his OE in London that he developed a passion for reading well-written restaurant reviews, something he saw was missing in New Zealand when he returned.

“I used to read the restaurant reviews in London. I didn’t have much money, but I would always buy the newspapers on a Saturday. The writers over there were incredible. Giles Coren, AA Gill and Toby Young. You know, they would write reviews with jokes in them. They’d write reviews that were interesting enough for me, someone who would never afford to eat at any of those restaurants. And so when I came back to Auckland, I thought, there’s a space for that sort of writing here. And so that’s what I try to do.”

The evening promises a blend of humour, thought-provoking discussion, and personal anecdotes.

Heath and Mulligan will interview each other, offering a rare, candid glimpse into their lives and careers.

Audience members will also be able to ask questions and engage directly after the show.

Details

Date: August 30, 6pm.

Location: Black Barn Bistro, renowned for its award-winning cuisine and stunning vineyard views.

Dinner: A two-course menu prepared by the chefs at Black Barn Bistro.

Tickets: Limited availability. Early booking is recommended to ensure your place at this one-off event.



