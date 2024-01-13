Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern married partner Clarke Gayford in a ceremony in a ceremony at Craggy Range in Hawke's Bay today. Video / NZHerald

Dame Jacinda Ardern is back in the international headlines after her wedding to Clarke Gayford in a star-studded Hawkes Bay ceremony that was reported around the world.

The former Prime Minister and her TV host partner of almost 10 years began married life at the exclusive Craggy Range winery on the outskirts of Havelock North where they exchanged vows before a reception full of laughter, cheering and dancing.

Associated Press, The Guardian, Sky News, The New York Times and the BBC are among the dozens of outlets to have covered the wedding.

The New York Times wrote that Ardern had capped “five years of speculation” with the wedding, “New Zealand’s pathbreaking former Prime Minister became a global celebrity noted for, among other things, a very long engagement”.

The wedding was originally set to take place in 2022 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford pictured at their wedding. Photo / Felicity Jean Photography

Meanwhile, News.com.au wrote of the “touching message” in the dress worn by the pair’s five-year-old daughter Neve’s dress, which was made from Ardern’s grandmother’s wedding dress.

The Daily Mail UK, meanwhile, headlined their wedding piece with a lighter tone, saying Ardern was marrying Gayford, New Zealand’s “first bloke”.

Ardern gave a five-minute wedding speech, including nods to friends, close colleagues and family, some of whom had twice travelled great distances to be there for it.

She gave a special shoutout to Craggy Range and head chef Casey MacDonald, who was just about to serve up the main course, before spending roughly a minute talking about her “best friend” and now husband.

Earlier, the wedding was officiated by the couple’s friend and former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Fashion designer Juliette Hogan, who made Ardern’s dress, and her husband were guests. Official images released by the couple yesterday evening showed a smiling Ardern in the ivory sleeveless, cowl neck halter gown featuring a high neckline, cinched waist and low back.

Jacinda Ardern's wedding dress designer Juliette Hogan at the wedding venue. Photo / George Heard

The former PM also wore a long tulle veil, which was clipped into a chignon up-do, created by hairdresser Tane Tomoana who has previously worked on looks for Ardern.

Her shoes were by Mount Maunganui designer Chaos and Harmony and the couple’s wedding rings were designed by New Zealand jewellery designer Zoe and Morgan.

Two buses – including one featuring Opposition leader Chris Hipkins and partner Toni Grace, former speaker of the House and ex-veteran MP Sir Trevor Mallard and Megan Woods – took some guests to the wedding.

Musicians Marlon Williams, Hollie Smith - Gayford’s ex-partner - and MC Tali were also spotted among guests.

Other political guests included fellow former PM, Labour leader Chris Hipkins, ex-Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, former MP Dame Annette King and fellow former MP Darren Hughes. Ardern’s former press secretary Andrew Campbell also attended.

Hollie Smith and Marlon Williams pictured at Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding. Photo / Tāne Tomoana via Instagram



