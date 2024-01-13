PM Jacinda Ardern talks one-on-one to NZ Herald political editor Claire Trevett about her Labour leadership, multiple reforms by Government & when's the wedding? Video / NZ Herald

While all eyes are set to be on what former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is wearing down the aisle as she marries long-term partner Clarke Gayford, her bevy of celebrity and political guests have been spotted arriving at the venue serving fashionable looks of their own.

So who exactly made the guest list for the sunny Hawke’s Bay wedding? And what have they chosen to wear for what’s set to be the wedding event of the season?

Designer Juliette Hogan, who is understood to have created the dress Arden will be wearing down the aisle, was spotted arriving early in Loewe Anagram cat-eye sunglasses and a dress that appeared to be the Corfu shirtdress from her own label, in a custom print not available on her website.

Jacinda Ardern's wedding dress designer Juliette Hogan at the wedding venue. Photo / George Heard

Juliette Hogan arrives at the vineyard for Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding. Photo / George Heard

Viva’s Annabel Dickson previously suggested Juliette would be the front-runner to dress Ardern on her big day, stating, “With Juliette Hogan’s history of ethereal simplicity in dressmaking and being a favoured label of Ardern’s over the years, it wouldn’t be surprising if this dynamic duo collaborated on her wedding gown.”

Kiwi singer Hollie Smith took to Instagram showcasing what appears to be her outfit for the big day, choosing a combat boot for the sweltering Hawkes Bay heat, paired with a wide-brim felt hat, head scarf and high-low dress with mesh detailing. The Bathe in the River singer captioned the post “Ready now.”

Celebrity chef Peter Gordon and his partner Alistair Carruthers have also arrived at the venue in a taxi.

Both could be seen sporting fedora-style hats with glasses, ready for the heat which is expected to hit 28 degrees Celsius in the area today.

And Labour MP Kelvin Davis was spotted arriving in a patterned dress shirt and sunglasses.

Chef Peter Gordon with partner Alistair Carruthers. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile, ex-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was seen arriving on a bus with his partner Toni, who wore a green satin wrap dress, while Hipkins sported a straw hat and suit.

Opposition leader Chris Hipkins and partner Toni Grace arriving at the venue. Photo / George Heard

Earlier, hairdresser Tane Tomoana, who is doing Ardern’s hair, also arrived and a photographer from Felicity Jean Photograph entered the venue shortly after 1pm.

Band gear was also dropped off around midday that had the name of Kiwi chart-topping band Fat Freddy’s Drop written on the side of it.

Musicians arrived at the venue just after midday. Photo / George Heard

And the fashionable arrivals for the wedding of Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford started taking place as police met with a small group of protesters who plastered a wall with dozens of anti-vax posters outside the luxury Hawke’s Bay vineyard.

But it appears all smiles for the couple as Gayford was spotted around midday, looking relaxed as he walked through the venue wearing a hat, sunglasses, and jandals while carrying two bags.

Around him, contractors, wedding suppliers and some guests have been arriving since early this morning for the wedding at the venue described as the “most Instagramable vineyard in the world”.

The pair are tying the knot almost a decade on from their first date – and two years on from an earlier planned wedding which was scuttled by Covid-19.