Swap the green carpet for the grapevines of Hawke's Bay and you have yourselves a good enough guess as any on who the former PM will be wearing on her big day this weekend. Dame Jacinda Ardern here wears a Juliette Hogan dress at the Earthshot Awards in 2023. Photo / AP

Hype and excitement are plentiful as Aotearoa awaits the wedding (most likely of the year) as Dame Jacinda Ardern marries her longtime beau Clarke Gayford in the whimsical vines of Hawke’s Bay.

But the conversation topic that’s hot on everyone’s lips this new year is who will be the lucky designer to dress the 40th Prime Minister on her wedding day.

Ardern has been loyal to many Kiwi designers over the years she led the Labour Party through back-to-back terms - from her historic outright win on election night in 2020, when she donned a burgundy ensemble by Tāmaki Makaurau-based label Maaike, to red-carpet appearances such as the VNZMAs wearing Juliette Hogan or a British Vogue cover in 2019 that saw her wearing New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead (styled by Viva’s Dan Ahwa).

With such a strong list of potential dressmakers (or suitmakers), who will get the top job? All will be revealed this weekend when the wedding takes place at a mystery location in Hawke’s Bay, but in the meantime, we have gathered a list of high possibilities Ardern could potentially choose from.

The Frontrunner

Dame Jacinda Ardern pictured here in a custom-made dress by Juliette Hogan at the VNZMAs in 2017. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Juliette Hogan

Drum roll... with Juliette Hogan’s history of ethereal simplicity in dressmaking and being a favoured label of Ardern’s over the years, it wouldn’t be surprising if this dynamic duo collaborated on her wedding gown. The Morningside-based label reintroduced bridalwear late in 2023, perhaps a hint at what was to come. Ardern has favoured the stalwart designer on many occasions. More recently, she stepped out on the green carpet at the 2023 Earthshot Awards in Singapore wearing a gown that could be mistaken for a wedding dress by some - perhaps a wear test was in the works.

High Possibility

Ardern wearing Tāmakai Makaurau-based label Maaike on election night in 2020.

Maaike

Having had a relationship with Ardern over the years prior to her becoming prime minister, Maaike was the label tapped on the shoulder to dress her for that infamous election night. The final design was a long-sleeved dress featuring a ruched waistline and an open front paired with a wide-leg trouser. Ardern has long favoured a striking trouser so there is a potential to see this style featured in her wedding wardrobe. For sure it’s a modern style we would love to see her in.

Ardern meets with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London in 2022, wearing Emilia Wickstead.

Emilia Wickstead

A renowned favourite of Ardern for many high-profile international events including royal weddings and engagements, Wickstead’s close ties to New Zealand and her latest appointment as the new designer for Air New Zealand’s uniforms could be a good guess. Her bridal range has a high following after re-entering the scene in 2023. Wickstead’s strong tailoring and no-fuss silhouettes would be a brilliant choice.

Potential

Gloria

Formally Miss Crabb, Gloria - designed and run by Kristine Crabb - has a bountiful portfolio of relaxed yet glamourous bridal designs. Something Ardern is known for is her laidback Kiwi mentality when it comes to dressing and we imagine her wedding will be no different.

A Brooke Tyson gown.

Brooke Tyson

Traditionally bridal doesn’t immediately come to mind when thinking of Ardern’s typical style. But how often does one classic Kiwi gal ever don a gown on the regular? It is her big day however. Tāmaki Makaurau-based designer Brooke Tyson also claims that she does not conform to traditional bridal style. With gowns made locally and a relatively low profile, the brand has us thinking this could be a surprising drawcard.

The Renee dress by Vinka Designs.

Vinka Design

The heritage bridal label Vinka holds a lot of history in New Zealand fashion. Founder and MNZM Vinka Lucas established the label in 1959, paving the way for bridal and evening wear couture. Now run by her daughter Anita Turner, Vinka still has a strong hold on the bridal scene.